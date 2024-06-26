Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, touched down for the first time in Denpasar, Bali, on Wednesday, marking the launch of regular services between Abu Dhabi and the paradise island destination.

The inaugural flight, EY476, was celebrated at Zayed International Airport before take-off on Tuesday evening. On arrival in Denpasar, the aircraft was met with the traditional water cannon salute and Etihad’s Captains waved the UAE and Indonesian flags from the cockpit to celebrate the launch of the non-stop connection.

The new service operates four times a week, using a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner featuring Etihad’s renowned Business Studios and Economy Smart seats. With 28 seats in Business and 262 seats in Economy boasting Etihad’s E-Box entertainment system, in-seat power, and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity, guests can expect a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience, complemented by world-class service and hospitality.

“I am honoured to be welcomed to the island today and proud to bring a full flight on our inaugural journey into Bali,” said Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer.

“We are thrilled to add Bali to the growing list of destinations we serve directly from Abu Dhabi. It becomes our second destination in Indonesia, adding to the capital Jakarta. We look forward to connecting our guests from the Middle East, Europe and across our global network with the Indonesian tropical island.”

The island of Bali has something to offer adventure seekers, those looking for a vibrant social scene, as well as those in search of culture, tranquility and wellness.

For a stunning holiday, visitors can choose to take advantage of the beautiful beaches and indulge in a surfers’ paradise or head inland to visit the rice terraces and luscious green landscapes of the cultural centre of Ubud.

With bookings made on etihad.com, guests flying to Bali via Abu Dhabi can choose to add a free hotel stay with Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme. Guests can take advantage of the delights of Abu Dhabi, from beaches and desert landscapes to cultural highlights and world class dining.

Earlier this month, Etihad also launched new flights to Al Qassim in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jaipur in India, as well as summer seasonal destinations to Antalya, Málaga, Mykonos, Nice and Santorini.

Flight schedule – all times local.

Departure airport Arrival airport Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY476 AUH DPS 22.25 11.35 + 1 Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays 787-9 EY477 DPS AUH 18.45 23.45 Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays 787-9

Transfer time between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Dubai approximately 60 minutes.

Guests travelling to and from Dubai or Al Ain can take advantage of Etihad's complimentary coach service, which can be booked in advance. Eligible guests in premium cabins can travel from Zayed International Airport to their home or hotel in the UAE with the Etihad Chauffeur service.

