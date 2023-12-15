Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – This holiday season, Etihad Airways is spreading seasonal cheer with traditional festive cuisine served at 30,000 feet. From the 23-25 December, Etihad will deliver a festive menu in all cabins on more than 30 routes across the network.

The airline expects to serve more than 50,000 Christmas dinners on board over the three-day holiday period. The menu includes roast turkey roulade, chestnut & thyme stuffing, herb & garlic chat potato, green beans, pumpkin with cranberry sauce and is followed by gingerbread cheesecake with berries and chocolate garnish, a Christmas yule log with redcurrant, or warm Christmas pudding with custard and berries.

Gingerbread lattes will also be available for guests looking to add some festive cheer to their beverage selection.

Etihad’s E-BOX entertainment will feature a dedicated ‘Holiday Movies’ channel with a selection of festive movies to enjoy on board throughout December. Holiday favourites such as Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, The Holiday Dating Guide and New Year's Eve will feature among a selection of hundreds of movies and programmes.

Etihad’s Business and First class Lounges at the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport will also feature a merry menu as well as a range of themed mocktails and cocktails such as ‘Christmas Baubles’, ‘Glogg’s on Ice’ and a ‘Gingerbread Espresso Martini’.

With Abu Dhabi’s new Terminal A recently opening, Etihad’s guests can expect to enjoy a welcoming atmosphere with extensive check-in facilities, including biometric self-bag drop check-in desks, as well as dedicated services for those travelling in Business and First class.

As a family-friendly airline, Etihad offers dedicated family check-in desks at Terminal A. Through its partnership with Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, children will also be welcomed on board with themed activity kits to keep them busy as they jet around the world on their holiday adventures.

To beat the crowds at the airport, Etihad’s City Check-In services and Home Check-In continue to be available for guests wishing to complete their check in and drop their bags ahead of time. Guests can then simply turn up at the airport with hand luggage for a quick and easy departure.

On 31 December 2023, Etihad will be ushering in the New Year in style with a countdown, celebratory drinks and props on all flights crossing midnight in the sky.

Eduardo Matos, Director of Customer Care, Etihad, said: “The holiday season and end of year celebrations are special times, and we invite our guests to enjoy in the festivities as they fly with us. With around 1.4 million people flying with us this December, we look forward to reconnecting loved ones and providing our guests with memorable holiday experiences.”

The ultimate Christmas present wishlist

Wondering what to buy the person who has everything? Etihad has recently announced new destinations, including Bali, Boston and Nairobi which will begin operating in the first half of 2024 and make ideal destinations for a dream holiday gift. Safari, anyone?

For the ultimate indulgence and the perfect gift, Etihad’s A380 offers one of the most extraordinary flying experiences, The Residence, a unique, private three-room suite in the sky. The A380 currently connects Abu Dhabi with London Heathrow, and from April 2024, guests will also be able to indulge in The Residence between Abu Dhabi and New York’s JFK. Add a trip to the Big Apple to the ‘best present ever’ list.

The Etihad Guest Reward Shop offers a curated collection of gifts to make finding the perfect present easy, and members can redeem miles to purchase their shopping this holiday season. The shop caters for everyone with tech and electronics, fashion, jewellery, beauty and fragrance, home furnishings and travel essentials to choose from.

