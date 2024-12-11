Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national carrier, has been crowned ‘Design Airline of the Year 2024’ and ‘Design Airline of the Year Middle East’ for the second year in a row, in the annual DesignAir Awards.

With a reputation for extraordinary hospitality, Etihad is renowned for its signature design, from the aircraft’s striking tail fin featuring the ‘facets of Abu Dhabi’ to the small details such as mood lighting in the cabin. Etihad continues to significantly invest in the guest experience, introducing new menus, new amenities in partnership with Giorgio Armani and leading skincare brand ESPA, and remarkable new lounges at Zayed International Airport.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO, Etihad Airways, said: “We are grateful for these industry awards that recognise our commitment to delivering extraordinary customer experiences for our guests. Etihad is well-known for its pioneering design ethos and bringing innovation to the cabin environment, and we’re looking forward to 2025 where we will continue to build on this with new and industry-leading design concepts.”

Jonny Clark, Founder and CEO of The DesignAir, said: “For the second year running, Etihad has once again secured both Design Airline of the Year Middle East and our most prestigious accolade Design Airline of the Year, 2024. The airline hasn't stopped investing in the passenger experience recently, with new lounges, amenities and cabins enhancing the already impressive passenger experience. The team at Etihad have shown to TheDesignAir's judges an unwavering dedication to enhancing the design, comfort and aesthetics of the carrier.

“From the airline’s lounges to the uniforms, Armani Casa amenities and soft product, Etihad left no stone unturned or detail to chance in creating a harmonious passenger experience that has Etihad's brand at its heart. A quiet, understated luxury is a refreshing change in the region, and Etihad has struck the right balance between luxury and opulence that leaves a lasting impression on its guests. We applaud Etihad for continuing to double down on the passenger experience in a period of growth and look forward to yet more design innovations and developments from the airline in 2025 and beyond.”

Now in its 12th year, the DesignAir Awards have recognised the airlines that invest in design, product and brand, with winners selected by a panel of judges including industry experts and frequent fliers.

Recently, Etihad also picked up three awards in the global edition of the World Travel Awards 2024, receiving a hat-trick of awards for Best Customer Experience, Best Economy Class, and Best First Class Lounge at Zayed International Airport.

-Ends-

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae