Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and e& UAE, the telecommunications arm of global technology group e&, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore key areas of cooperation. This collaboration aims to enhance customer experience and business synergies across loyalty programmes, marketing activities, sales, and knowledge sharing, ultimately supporting the broader development of Abu Dhabi as a global destination.

Loyalty activities to offer more value for customers

One of the primary areas of focus under the MoU is loyalty partnership. Both parties will collaborate to link the Etihad Guest and Smiles platforms. The initiative will allow members to transfer points between the two platforms, redeem points more flexibly, and enjoy enhanced benefits based on their tier status. This partnership is designed to increase value for both Etihad and e& UAE customers, fostering stronger engagement and brand loyalty.

Boosting activities to promote Abu Dhabi

In a joint effort to promote Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for both business and leisure, Etihad and e& UAE will explore collaborative opportunities. Leveraging each other’s assets, the two companies will explore how to further highlight the best Abu Dhabi has to offer. This includes initiatives to enhance the visibility of Etihad’s Stopover Programme in Abu Dhabi, which allows travelers to explore the emirate’s vibrant culture, world-class attractions, and stunning beaches during their transit.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, commented: “We’re proud to embark on this partnership with e& UAE which showcases our commitment to delivering extraordinary customer service for our guests, as well as growing Abu Dhabi as a leading destination. This partnership touches on various facets, from enhancing our respective loyalty programmes, Etihad Guest and Smiles, to developing synergies across our business. As two leading global, home-grown brands, we look forward to what this collaboration will deliver for our mutual customers.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of e& UAE, said: “This partnership marks a significant step forward as we leverage our collective capabilities. By combining our strengths, we aim to increase the engagement on both Etihad Guest Miles and Smiles platforms, elevate the customer experience and highlight Abu Dhabi as a premier destination on the world map. Strategic partnerships are a key part of our journey, enabling us to unlock value for our customers and provide them with the flexibility of choice to enjoy a diverse range of benefits within our loyalty programmes.”

Sales collaboration targeting the SMB sector

The MoU will also see both companies explore ways to support the Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB) sector. Through joint initiatives, Etihad and e& UAE will assess the possibility of creating tailored solutions and offerings for this critical business segment. By combining resources and expertise, the partnership aims to promote sustainable business growth and long-term success within the SMB sector, delivering mutually beneficial outcomes.

Knowledge sharing to enhance customer experiences

In addition to loyalty, marketing, and sales efforts, Etihad Airways and e& UAE are committed to exchanging best practices and insights to enhance customer experience. This knowledge-sharing initiative will allow both parties to jointly explore opportunities that improve decision-making processes, helping to anticipate customer needs, identify seasonal trends, and respond to market shifts more effectively.

The partnership aligns with both companies' long-term vision of strengthening the UAE’s position on the global stage while delivering enhanced products and services to their respective customers.

