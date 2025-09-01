Cape Town, Nairobi, Dubai – ETHICORE Political Lobbying, ranked among the Top 10 firms in Africa and the EMEA region for government affairs and advocacy, today announced the launch of the ETHICORE Group and its first international office in Dubai, UAE – marking its expansion into the GCC and Near East.

Founded in 2009 with a single client – still a partner today – ETHICORE has grown into a trusted advisor across 29 African markets. The launch of ETHICORE Group consolidates its pan-African legacy and signals a bold new chapter as a purpose-built, international government affairs firm at the intersection of markets, governments, and society.

The Group’s expertise is anchored in five specialised, wholly owned divisions:

· ETHICORE East – Advisory focused on Africa, GCC, and Near East market, policy, and regulatory landscapes.

· ETHICORE Lobbying – Comprehensive government affairs, lobbying, and advocacy services across Africa.

– Comprehensive government affairs, lobbying, and advocacy services across Africa. · ETHICORE Counsel – A bench of elite advisors for decision-makers and institutions.

– A bench of elite advisors for decision-makers and institutions. · ETHICORE Rhetoric – Political communications and narrative strategy.

– Political communications and narrative strategy. ·ETHICORE Theorem – Public policy, regulatory, and geopolitical intelligence.

Speaking on the expansion, Abdul Waheed Patel, Group CEO, said:

“The launch of ETHICORE Group reflects the boldness of our ambition and scale. Dubai provides a strategic hub for the GCC and Near East, complementing our 29-market African footprint. Under a unified identity and global strategy, we are deepening core capabilities, driving innovation, and creating new value for our clients – always with the ethics, precision, and quality that define ETHICORE.”

ETHICORE Group offers clients new strategic advantage, scaling an ethics-first legacy into a future-focused firm – helping private and public institutions, leaders and brands to successfully navigate, shape and influence the critical impact of policy, regulation, governments, politics and geopolitics across two dynamic regions amid critical global shifts, with confidence.

The firm’s regional and global expertise was showcased at Africa Global PR Week in Nairobi last week, where Patel shared the firm’s insights on “The Intersection of PR and Government: Advocating for Public Policy”.

With its new Dubai base, ETHICORE Group offers private and public institutions, leaders, and brands a strategic advantage:the ability to navigate and shape the complex impact of policy, regulation, and geopolitics across Africa and the GCC – at a time when global shifts demand clarity, credibility, and influence.

About ETHICORE Group

ETHICORE Group is a purpose-built, pan-African and international government affairs firm, globally recognised for pioneering ethical influence and engagement across Africa and beyond.

Founded in 2009, ETHICORE has championed an ethics-first approach to advocacy, partnering with corporations, industry associations, governments, and institutions. Today, ETHICORE Group equips clients to succeed at the nexus of government, policy, and public good across two continents.

ETHICORE accolades:

·Ranked Top 10 firm in Africa and EMEA by PRovoke Media the global authority on the strategic communications, public affairs and reputation management (2025).

·Represented on the B20 Task Forces on Integrity and Compliance, and Agriculture and Sustainable Food Systems, under South Africa’s G20 Presidency (2025).

·OECD’s “Trusted Dialogue Group on Getting Influence Right” - part of a multiyear Global Program to Galvanize the Private Sector as Partners to Combat Corruption and formulation of new OECD Guidelines on Responsible Corporate Political Engagement and the OECD Council Recommendations on Transparency and Integrity in Lobbying Influence (since 2021).

·Political Influence Brand Category Award Winner at the Africa Brand Summit (2020).

