Ethara becomes first organisation in the region to join the global initiative that supports live entertainment venues in reducing their environmental footprint

Ethara also becomes the first F1 promotor, Yas Marina Circuit the first F1 circuit and professional racetrack, and Etihad Arena the first live entertainment venue in the region to join GOAL

GOAL membership adds to Ethara’s existing sustainability framework ‘The Ethara Edge’ including a foundation of certifications, third-party validation, and alignment with partners and industry leaders to deliver environmental excellence beyond expectation

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ethara has announced its membership of the Green Operations & Advanced Leadership (GOAL) programme – making it both the first organisation in the Middle East and first F1 promoter to join the global sustainability initiative.

Ethara’s GOAL membership also means Yas Marina Circuit becomes the first F1 circuit and the first track in professional racing to be recognised as a GOAL member, with Etihad Arena also becoming the first live entertainment venue – further reinforcing Ethara’s strategic commitment to environmental excellence across its portfolio of venues.

Founded by Oak View Group (OVG), in partnership with Fenway Sports Group, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, and Jason F. McLennan, GOAL is a pioneering sustainability-driven membership, validation, and support network for sports, entertainment, and live event venues, and includes some of the world’s leading stadiums, arenas, theatres, and convention centres in North America and Europe including Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, UBS Arena in New York, and Co-op Live in Manchester.

As a GOAL Member, Ethara will focus its sustainability mission through four core pillars; driving climate action - aiming to reach net zero by 2040, responsible resource usage – helping to build a zero-waste future, maximising water efficiency – enhancing the regional water ecosystem, and building a balanced energy mix – creating a stable, sustainable, and flexible energy system.

GOAL adds to an already established sustainability framework at Ethara, now named ‘The Ethara Edge’ – including certifications, third-party validation, and alignment with partners and industry leaders - giving the region’s leading venue operator and live event management organisation a true edge in the market as it leads the way in environmental stewardship and climate change.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer, Ethara, said: “We are thrilled to become the first entity in the region participating in the GOAL programme. This membership underscores our commitment to sustainability, while setting a new standard for major venue and event management in the Middle East. As the first global Formula 1 promoter, and the region’s first organisation to become members, we are again demonstrating our innovation-focused leadership in this dynamic, ever-evolving market.”

Chris Granger, President of OVG360, added: “Ethara’s evident commitment to sustainable operations is an inspiring example that we are thrilled to share across the expanding GOAL Member network. The Ethara Edge platform showcases Ethara’s vision for a sustainable future, and one that we are thrilled to support through GOAL’s measurement tools and GOAL Medal recognition program. We are impressed by the Middle Eastern region’s focus on sustainable innovation and are thrilled to work with Yas Marina Circuit and Etihad Arena, who are leading examples on that topic!”

Danny Klima, Venue Portfolio Director at Ethara, said that achieving GOAL membership marked a significant milestone in sustainable venue operations and live event management in the region. “As the venue operator of Yas Marina Circuit – an icon to racing fans worldwide – and Etihad Arena – the UAE’s home of world-class live entertainment – Ethara is constantly looking to make its operations more sustainable. We have a clear focus on continually strengthening our commitment to environmental stewardship and climate change and integrating best practices in sustainability across our activities and operations. By leveraging the array of GOAL membership benefits, we look forward to gaining a critical edge to set new standards and further build on our already considerable achievements when it comes to reducing our environmental impact and delivering positive and meaningful impact to our local communities and shared natural environments.”​

About Ethara:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, owns and manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

About GOAL:

GOAL is a pioneering sustainability-driven membership and support network for sports, entertainment, and live event venues, including stadiums, arenas, theaters, and convention centers. With over 50 members around the world, GOAL provides environmental data analysis, sustainability strategy, and partnership advice. Utilizing Salesforce Net Zero Cloud for carbon accounting and visualizations, GOAL helps venues track and improve their sustainability efforts. The membership also provides qualitative support, including sustainability visioning, goal-setting, and action planning, and creates a network to facilitate connections to operators and vetted vendors. By fostering collaboration, sharing best practices, and offering tailored support, GOAL empowers venues to enhance their sustainability efforts, regardless of their starting point. The Founding Partners of GOAL are Oak View Group, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Fenway Sports Group, and green building trailblazer Jason F. McLennan, founder of McLennan Design. For more information, visit www.theGOALstandard.com or contact info@GOALstandard.com.