Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ethara has announced Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as the newest Event Supporter for the upcoming 16th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. This strategic partnership brings together two of Abu Dhabi’s leading entities, highlighting the shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and global influence.

As one of the Middle East’s largest annual sports and entertainment events that attracted over 170,000 fans across race weekends in 2023, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a significant platform that showcases Abu Dhabi’s growth as a cultural, economic, and technological hub. Recording over AED 1.165 billion in attendee spending across the 2023 race week, Ethara can drive significant economic growth for the Emirate through a single event - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As an Event Supporter, ADGM will play a key role in enhancing the overall experience of this world-class event, underlining its influence as a powerhouse in the global financial ecosystem.

On the announcement of this collaboration, Saif Rashid Al -Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, stated: "As we gear up for the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we are excited to welcome ADGM as our official Event Supporter. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences that align with and support the country’s economic growth agenda. With ADGM’s support, we aim to elevate the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to new heights."

Salem Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority said, "We are pleased to partner with Ethara as the official Event Supporter for the iconic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As an event that embodies the spirit of innovation and excellence, ADGP’s forward-thinking principles align with ADGM’s progressive and advanced approach that is accelerating the development of one of the fastest-growing international financial centres. By supporting the 16th edition of the event, we aim to further solidify Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hub for culture, entertainment, and business, creating lasting impacts within the local and international communities."

ADGM is an international financial centre that supports the connection between the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) with global markets. Established in 2015, ADGM provides a legal and regulatory framework that drives financial innovation and growth across various sectors, including banking, asset management, and fintech. Through its comprehensive ecosystem, ADGM fosters a culture of transparency, integrity, and sustainability, contributing to Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a leading global financial hub.

Fans can look forward to thrilling on-track action, along with the highly anticipated Yasalam After-Race Concerts, luxury hospitality experiences, and much more. In line with the collaborative spirit of this partnership, the event aims to create unforgettable moments for attendees while firmly cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination for world-class events and experiences.

With unparalleled worldwide fan interest during this F1 season, limited tickets and experience packages are still available for those looking to be part of this historic event. Further amplifying the race weekend entertainment offering, full weekend ticket holders can enjoy exclusive access to one of Yas Island’s thrilling entertainment parks and complimentary access to cultural landmarks in the capital as part of the ‘Yas All In’ ticket offering.

For more information on ticket packages and event details, visit www.abudhabigp.com

ABOUT THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

An ever-present on the Formula 1 calendar since its debut at Yas Marina Circuit on 30th October 2009, the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX - which has been the season finale since 2014 - is widely recognised for its unique day-night format. The pinnacle of high-speed racing and engineering, Formula 1® is not the only motorsport thrills fans can witness at the #AbuDhabiGP. The weekend will feature a series of support races, including the closely-fought FIA Formula 2 World Championship race, the Formula 4 UAE Championship, and the all-female F1 Academy – all concluding their incredible season at the region’s home of motorsport. The Yasalam After-Race concerts offer four nights of world-class music entertainment, with international megastars wrapping up each day of the race weekend at Etihad Park with Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou performing on Thursday, Maroon on Friday, Eminem on Saturday, and Muse on Sunday. Welcoming a record-breaking 170,000 attendees to the UAE’s capital in 2023, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is far more than a race - offering unparalleled experiences both on and off the track in a single ticket. From cultural and artistic hotspots in Yas Island to Yasalam After-Race Concerts, the Yas All In season package offers all ticket holders the opportunity to explore Yas Island with complimentary race week access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Seaworld Abu Dhabi, WarnerBros Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan. This year’s event will be the 16th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, taking place from Thursday 5th December to Sunday 8th December.

ABOUT ETHARA

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

Media contact: ethara@sevenmedia.ae

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE. Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body’s highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit’s long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030. As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences, and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions whilst leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adgm and LinkedIn: @ ADGM

For media queries please contact:

E: media@adgm.com