E1H created to accelerate start-ups through its Incubator and Xcelerator programmes

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ethara, the region’s leading event management and venue operator, in collaboration with sports investment specialists OnetoWatch (1TW), has today announced the launch of the Ethara 1TW Innovation Hub (E1H), the first dedicated sports and entertainment ecosystem for start-ups and early-stage companies in the UAE.

From 2025, E1H will feature Incubator and Xcelerator programmes designed to support the development of innovative sports and entertainment businesses. The initiative aims to attract and empower entrepreneurs by offering unparalleled access to mentorship, industry networks, and investment opportunities.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Ethara, said: “Ethara is committed to advancing the sports and entertainment sectors in the UAE and across the region. With the launch of E1H, we are providing a platform that will nurture innovative ideas and empower entrepreneurs to create transformative solutions for the industry, reflecting our vision of establishing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for sports and entertainment excellence.”

Guillaume Dufond, Strategy Executive Director, Ethara, added: “E1H is not just an incubator or a traditional accelerator; it’s a strategic initiative to drive innovation and growth across the entire value chain of sports and entertainment. By combining Ethara’s extensive rights holder, event & venue stakeholder networks, and operational expertise and OnetoWatch’s entrepreneurial experience and investment insights, we are creating a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that will deliver sustainable business growth for both local and global entrepreneurs.”

Jamie Cunningham, Founder, OnetoWatch (1TW), commented: “As a long-term partner of the sports industry, we are thrilled to collaborate with Ethara to empower entrepreneurs and early-stage companies. E1H is more than just a programme—it’s a transformative platform designed to mentor and build great businesses, and position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for sports and entertainment innovation. We look forward to working with entrepreneurs from all sectors, from technology to FMCG, media to experiential, and will welcome both local and international applicants.”

Applications for the E1H Incubator program are now open for entrepreneurs with groundbreaking ideas in sports and entertainment are encouraged to apply via www.E1H.biz.

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, owns and manages an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

ABOUT ONETOWATCH:

ONETOWATCH (1TW) is a sports investment advisory business, incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market. Founded by Jamie Cunningham - with a strong Advisory Board - the team has a proven track record in sports and entertainment, both as operators and investors. With strong local knowledge of the UAE / regional market, 1TW provides partners and investors with valuable insight, strategy and connectivity on all aspects of both capital and commerce. www.onetowatch.co