Manama – Esterad Bank, a fully owned subsidiary of Esterad Ventures W.L.L., today announced the successful exit from its Sakani real estate investment, comprised of multiple residential real estate assets across the GCC. The transaction aligns with the Bank’s new strategy and efforts to restructure and sell legacy assets in order to provide cash exits for investors.

Acting CEO of Esterad Bank, Mr. Ahmed Abdulrahman, commented, "This exit marks another important achievement for Esterad Bank as we continue to prioritise the restructuring of our portfolios. Our ability to manage and execute this transaction demonstrates the strength of our strategy and our commitment to returning capital to our investors. While we work on effectively managing and exiting longstanding investments, we are also focused on delivering new opportunities that align with our current strategy of investing in well-diversified and well-performing income generating assets in the GCC, US and UK markets.”

About Esterad Bank

Esterad Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Esterad Ventures W.L.L., is a provider and manager of alternative investment products, serving high-net-worth private clients and institutional investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries from its headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Bank, which has pioneered Sharia compliant venture capital since 2005, manages a diverse and growing portfolio with a global investment footprint spanning the MENA region, United States and Europe. The Bank operates under an Islamic wholesale banking license from the Central Bank of Bahrain and is strengthened by a solid shareholder base, expertise of a world-class team, and an international network of trusted investment partners.

