Manama – Esterad Amwaj Co. WLL (“Esterad Amwaj”), the developer and owner of the iconic Amwaj Beachfront project in Amwaj Islands Esterad Amwaj, today held a signing ceremony partnering with leading hospitality company Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), in bringing METT Hotel & Residences, ISOLA Beach, and RAISE Fitness to Amwaj Beachfront. This collaboration represents a milestone development for the region, featuring 220 keys, branded villas, and residences that promise to elevate luxury and wellness on the Amwaj Beachfront.

The project aims to draw international interest and further solidify the area’s reputation as a premier destination for lifestyle and luxury. With the combined expertise and visionary approach of both Esterad Amwaj and SHG, the development is set to redefine hospitality standards within the region.

Commenting, Mr. Ahmed Abdulrahman, CEO of Esterad Investment Company, and the chairman of Esterad Amwaj Company, said, “Esterad Amwaj is thrilled to partner with SHG to bring a number of world-class hospitality concepts to Amwaj Beachfront. This collaboration is a pivotal step toward realizing our vision of establishing a vibrant, luxurious destination that enhances the lifestyle and leisure offerings in Bahrain. We look forward to setting a new benchmark in hospitality and providing unparalleled experiences for both residents and visitors to Amwaj Islands.”

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO and Group Chairman of SHG, added, “Partnering with Esterad Amwaj represents an exciting milestone for us as we expand our footprint in Bahrain. Our aim is to bring a new level of luxury and lifestyle experiences to Amwaj Beachfront, tailored to the tastes of today’s discerning traveler and resident. We’re committed to creating memorable and immersive spaces that resonate with the local community while adding to Bahrain’s growing appeal as a premier lifestyle and leisure destination in the region.”

Amwaj Beachfront is distinguished as a first of its kind project in Bahrain, offering residents the longest private beach exclusive to the waterfront of Amwaj Islands, in addition to 30,000 square meters of green spaces, distributed and designed according to the highest international quality standards.

Esterad Amwaj is an innovative development company turning unique real estate ideas and concepts into vital projects that support quality of life and the economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Under Sunset Hotels & Resorts, the METT brand has made waves in the hospitality industry by delivering a distinctive lifestyle experience combining sophisticated design, exclusive amenities, and wellness offerings. The addition of METT Residences, ISOLA Beach, and RAISE Fitness will provide residents and guests with an array of world-class facilities set against the vibrant backdrop of the Amwaj Beachfront, creating a harmonious blend of relaxation and luxury.

About Sunset Hospitality Group:

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) is a leading multinational lifestyle hospitality group, with a wide portfolio encompassing Hotels & Resorts, Restaurants, Beach Clubs, Nightclubs, Fitness Centres, and other lifestyle hospitality offerings. SHG operates in over 80 venues in 22 countries, with a commitment to deliver authentic and diverse hospitality experiences that bring people together, all around the world.

Visit www.sunsethospitality.com