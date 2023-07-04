Cairo - Egypt: Estafsar, the first and leading insurtech provider in Egypt, has officially partnered with Al Wataniya, a prominent and established major insurance company in the country that has proven accelerated success in different spectrums of insurance categories since 2020, in a move that aims to increase insurance penetration levels in Egypt and enhance the efficiencies and operations for Al Wataniya.

The partnership, announced on April 2023, highlights Estafsar's strength in the Insurtech sector in Egypt, revolutionizing the industry dynamics with its various stakeholders, from insurance companies to brokers and beneficiaries. The partnership is also expected to benefit Al Wataniya, as the company seeks to enlarge its customer base and cooperate with prospective clients to maximize its insurance branches' benefits.

The partnership is a significant step in achieving Estafsar's goal of increasing insurance penetration levels in Egypt above its current level of below 1% by enabling insurance companies to reach new retail and business consumers using Estafsar technology. Al Wataniya is a forward-thinking insurance company that has established itself as a leader in many insurance categories in less than three years. With this partnership, it will further enhance its products and services and provide more benefits to its customers.

One of the key benefits of the partnership is that it will enable Al Wataniya Insurance's products to reach a wider audience by leveraging Estafsar's digital distribution tools. This will allow the company to increase its reach, add new leads, and cooperate with prospective clients, maximizing its insurance branches' benefits.

The partnership between Estafsar and Al Wataniya is a vote of confidence in Estafsar's superior technology and positive role in the insurance market with the collaboration with a third P&C insurance company.

"We are thrilled to partner with Al Wataniya, a reputable and dominant insurance company in Egypt," said Amr Darwish, CEO of Estafsar. "This partnership is a testament to our expertise in the Insurtech sector and our ability to provide innovative solutions to enhance the insurance industry. We are confident that this partnership will positively impact Estafsar and Al Wataniya as we work together to revolutionize the insurance industry in Egypt."

About Estafsar:

Estafsar is the first and leading insurtech in Egypt, established in 2020 with a team of tech-savvy experts who provide innovative solutions to disrupt the insurance industry in the MENA region. The company is committed to driving the growth of the insurance sector in Egypt and increasing insurance penetration levels in the country.

About Al Wataniya:

Al Wataniya is a prominent and established major insurance company that has achieved impressive success in various insurance categories since its inception in 2020, with a wide range of insurance products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses and customers. The company is committed to providing high-quality insurance solutions accessible to all Egyptians.