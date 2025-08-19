Cairo – H. E. Eng. Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, has appointed Eng. Khaled AbuBakr as Chairman of the Egyptian side of the Egypt-Denmark Business Council. This decision follows the strategic partnership agreed upon by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Danish Prime Minister H.E. Mette Frederiksen in December 2024 to strengthen trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Building on this milestone, the partnership aims to open new horizons for cooperation in key strategic sectors for both countries, including renewable energy—particularly wind power—sustainable agriculture, as well as maritime and trade logistics. In this context, Denmark has expressed a strong interest in investing in Egypt’s green transition.

Furthermore, the steady growth in trade volume demonstrates the seriousness of this partnership. Bilateral trade reached USD 292 million during the first ten months of 2024, a significant increase from $240 million in the same period of 2023. Looking ahead, these partnerships are expected to attract further foreign investment, thereby supporting Egypt’s sustainable development efforts.

Building on this context, Eng. AbuBakr is renowned for his distinguished career, having served for over 13 years as Chairman of the Italian-Egyptian Business Council, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral trade relations. His efforts were recognized with the Order of the Star of Italy, awarded by the Italian President.

In addition, he currently serves as Vice President of the International Gas Union (2025–2028) and is set to become the next IGU President for the 2028–2031 term, marking the first time an Arab figure will hold this prestigious position.

Given this track record, observers expect his expertise to be a key driver in steering the new Council towards achieving its ambitious goals, foremost among them increasing Egyptian exports and opening new European markets.