Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC 2025) has concluded after seven weeks of elite competition across 25 tournaments and 24 titles. EWC 2025 featured more than 2,500 players and staff from around the world, competing for a share of the $70+ million prize pool, with one club triumphing above the rest to be crowned EWC Club Champions: Team Falcons.

EWC 2025 lit up a total of eight festival venues and four arenas, covering the equivalent of nine football pitches, filled with competition, emotion and entertainment. Attracting huge global attention, more than three million visitors attended Riyadh Boulevard City, joined by world-class musicians, athletes and creators.

At the Esports World Cup Festival, the popular Content Creator Park hosted more than 30 mainstage shows, with more than 50 partners delivering activations and experiences that generated 8 billion impressions and 2 billion video views across EWC channels. Activations from the Content Creators Park featured in more than 800,000 pieces of content shared by fans, teams and the EWC social channels.

Attracting global attention, tournament viewership increased exponentially, seeing a 63% increase in live viewership for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and a 182% increase in live viewership for Honor of Kings, making EWC 2025 the most watched edition to date.

EWC broadcasts reached 750 million viewers and the esports arenas were sold out, welcoming hundreds of thousands of fans, including 2,000 from the Super Fans Program who travelled to Riyadh to cheer on their favourite teams.

Global media interest was unprecedented, with more than 4,000 outlets covering the action and publishing more than 30,000 articles worldwide.

Taking place during the closing weekend of the Esports World Cup 2025, the New Global Sport Conference 2025 (NGSC 2025) gathered more than 1,500 delegates, including 500 CEOs from gaming, esports, sport, technology and investment.

During NGSC 2025, the Esports World Cup Foundation announced the Esports Nations Cup, a landmark tournament where the best esports players in the world will compete for the honor of representing their countries. The inaugural edition will take place in Riyadh, in November 2026.

About the Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the EWC brings gaming and esports communities together to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion.