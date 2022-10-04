Dubai, UAE – ESET, Europe’s leading global-scale digital security provider, announces its participation at GITEX Global 2022, where the company will highlight its new refreshed line of business products that ensures enterprises in the Middle East can embark on a secure and a smooth digital journey and prevent cybercriminals doing any damage to their networks.

Demes Strouthos, General Manager at ESET said: “ESET has been a pioneer in the digital security and we have part of several organisations in the region to keep their assests, employees and data safe for decades. With our refreshed line of business products organization can be sure of running their networks smoothly and securely, so that their digital journey is not hampered in any which ways.”

ESET Inspect Cloud

ESET Inspect Cloud is a sophisticated cloud-based tool, which enables the ESET PROTECT platform to evolve into an Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solution for enterprise-grade security and risk management capabilities, including advanced threat hunting, incident response, full network visibility, cloud-based threat defense, and more. ESET Inspect Cloud identifies post-execution malicious code, while ESET PROTECT gives the user full visibility of the response.

ESET PROTECT

The ESET PROTECT platform has been enhanced with ESET’s customers in mind, with the main objective being in assisting IT admins to better manage the security risks in their environments. Firstly, an auto-update mechanism ensures that all ESET Endpoint agents and implemented solutions are always up to date, lightening the burden on IT admins’ shoulders. Secondly, an in-depth integration of ESET Inspect Cloud and the ESET PROTECT platform allows for a much smoother experience, with sleeker dashboards and more streamlined deployments. Furthermore, ESET PROTECT will now offer a dashboard for ESET LiveGuard Advanced, an advanced threat defense solution with cloud sandboxing included within one of its layers, that analyzes suspicious files submitted by endpoints for new or previously unseen threats.

For admins to better defend businesses in the remote work era, ESET PROTECT will include the new Brute-Force Attack Protection module for ESET Endpoint Security products for Windows. Combining reputation data from the cloud with password-guessing and honeypot systems, ESET’s Brute-Force Attack Protection module blocks repetitive infiltration attempts. Finally, with the expected growth of ARM64 hardware reaching employees’ hands due to increased processing demands from new technologies such as high-resolution displays, realistic 3D gaming and voice recognition, ESET Endpoint Security and ESET Endpoint Antivirus will now offer ARM64 builds.

In addition, a new web control feature in ESET PROTECT Cloud allows IT admins to regulate employees’ access to websites from their Android mobile devices. Using built-in categories and custom rules, admins can blacklist, whitelist, or warn about URLs that lead to sites with harmful content.

For Mac users, ESET has also released a new version of ESET Endpoint Antivirus, built with a microservices architecture that replaces the previous monolithic one. As a result, ESET Endpoint Antivirus has an improved multithreaded design for faster scanning; is more stable as failed components can automatically restart instead of causing the entire application to crash; has better security isolation because components can run with non-privileged user rights; and is compatible with Apple M1 devices via Rosetta 2.

ESET has also launched new cloud and XDR solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and with this launch, ESET’s MSP partners will now have access to a sophisticated, cloud-based EDR solution with ESET PROTECT and new cutting-edge tools, which will increase visibility into their networks.

“GITEX has always been a wonderful platform to connect with partners, customers, industry experts, ad at the same time from al across the world. We look forward to yet another successful GITEX and take this opportunity to interact with peers and showcase our cutting-edge technology during the weeklong show.” Demes added.

Visitors at the GITEX Global 2022 can reach out to us at Stand No. H1-E1 in Hall 1 and can engage with the ESET leadership team to understand how our solutions can ensure they can embark on a smooth digital journey and prevent cybercriminals from playing havoc with their networks.

About ESET

