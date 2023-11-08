ESET’s business endpoint solutions excel in endpoint malware and exploit prevention, offering robust mobile device security, device management, and vulnerability and patch management for all supported endpoints.

Dubai, UAE – ESET, a global cybersecurity leader, has been acknowledged as a “Strong Performer,” according to The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security, Q4 2023 report. Forrester, a respected analyst firm, meticulously researched and analyzed 13 top endpoint security vendors in its 25-criterion evaluation to guide security and risk professionals in selecting the right solution for their needs.



The report underscores the critical role of endpoint security solutions, acting as the first and last line of defense for business users, safeguarding their devices from malware, detecting and responding to malicious actions, and resolving incidents swiftly and efficiently. The report states that “ESET’s differentiator is that it’s able to support organizations that need to maintain an air-gapped infrastructure;” highlighting, in our opinion, the company’s commitment to meeting diverse security needs.



The report also noted that ESET has dominant prevention engines when it comes to malware and exploits target at endpoints — its mobile device security provides mobile device management, and the solution includes vulnerability and patch management for all supported endpoints.



Jakub Debski, Chief Product Officer at ESET, stated, “Safeguarding our users and their businesses against the most sophisticated advanced threats is at the core of our business mission at ESET. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, it is essential for businesses to have access to robust and state-of-the-art detection and response tools. We are confident that security and risk professionals can make informed decisions for their organizations by choosing ESET’s innovative solutions — allowing the companies to focus on their operations, simplifying their security through ESET’s unified XDR platform.”

ESET believes Forrester’s recognition positions ESET as a competitive player in the endpoint security market, reinforcing the company’s reputation for delivering advanced and reliable security solutions. ESET remains steadfast in its mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge digital security tools, ensuring robust protection against evolving cyber threats.For more information about ESET and its endpoint security solutions, please read here. The full report can be downloaded here by Forrester clients or through purchase.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (X).