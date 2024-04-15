Dubai, UAE – ESET, a global leader in digital security, has been named a Top Player in Radicati´s APT Protection Market Quadrant 2024, covering the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection segment of the security market.

As stated in the Radicati report, which illustrates how individual vendors fit within specific technology markets at any given point in time, ESET is ranked among the “current market leaders with products that offer both breadth and depth of functionality, as well as possess a solid vision for the future. Top Players shape the market with their technology and strategic vision.”

Among the most appreciated of ESET´s key strengths is the unified single-click security management platform ESET PROTECT, which together with ESET Inspect delivers extended detection and response (XDR) with granular visibility, risk assessment, incident response, investigation, and remediation. The platform is available for deployment either in the cloud or on-premises, and it supports all major operating systems, such as Windows, macOS and Linux. The report further highlighted that ESET´s solutions offer multilanguage support and a large set of localized versions. Another key area that has contributed to ESET´s success is the partnership with Intel, which combines ESET Endpoint Security solutions with Intel® TDT as an additional source of threat telemetry to assist in the detection of threats that use advanced evasion techniques, such as zero-day variants, binary obfuscation, cloaking in a virtual machine, and fileless attacks.

“We are excited to be ranked as a Top Player by Radicati in the APT Protection Market Quadrant for the fifth consecutive time. With this milestone, ESET reaffirms its dedication to the development of cutting-edge security software and our commitment to innovation. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in making technology safer for all technology users,” said Juraj Malcho, ESET’s Chief Technology Officer.

APT protection is defined as a “set of integrated solutions for the detection, prevention and possible remediation of zero-day threats and persistent malicious attacks.” Radicati, the renowned market research firm, positions vendors in the quadrant according to two criteria: functionality assessed based on the breadth and depth of features of each vendor’s solution and strategic vision, which refers to the vendor’s strategic direction.

To read more about the 2024 Radicati APT Protection Market Quadrant, please click here, and to find out more about ESET PROTECT Elite, visit our website.

