Demonstrations of differentiated connectivity, agentic AI, and next-generation enterprise solutions.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is participating in GITEX GLOBAL 2025 between the 13th to the 17th of October in Dubai, United Arab Emirates under the theme ‘Step into what's next’.

At this year’s event, Ericsson will provide a forward-looking preview of how differentiated connectivity, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven automation, and mission-critical networks are shaping the future of both consumer and industrial applications. Visitors to the Ericsson stand will be able to experience carefully curated demonstrations that illustrate the possibilities of advanced connectivity and automation, while leaving space for discovery during the event itself.

The showcases will offer a glimpse into how networks can deliver predictable performance, how AI can drive autonomous operations at scale, and how mission-critical connectivity is enabling new levels of resilience and reliability for enterprises and societies. These experiences underline Ericsson’s role as a trusted technology partner in building future-ready networks.

As part of its GITEX presence, Ericsson will also host Tech Insights, an exclusive interview series with industry leaders and partners designed to spark knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

According to the June 2025 edition of Ericsson's Mobility Report, 5G will represent around 90 percent of mobile subscriptions in the GCC by 2030, reaching 86 million. Growth will be strongly driven by Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and the adoption of advanced 5G Standalone networks. This trajectory reflects the continued evolution of service providers into digital service companies, enabled by Ericsson’s technology leadership.

GITEX GLOBAL provides Ericsson with a valuable platform to engage with government stakeholders, industry leaders, and technology innovators, while showcasing its latest contributions to the digital economy. The Ericsson stand will be located at Hall 21, Booth H21-D10. For more information, visit Ericsson at GITEX Global 2025.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com