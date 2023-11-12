Ericsson is recognized in 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers, 5G core report.

To us, recognition in this report reflects the wide portfolio range as well as depth of experience and ability to deliver results.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers, 5G Core report. Out of three use case areas analyzed, Ericsson scored highest in the 5G for Consumer Business Use Case. It further scored second highest in the other two Use Cases of 5G Core for Common Enterprise and 5G Core for Dedicated Enterprise.

Gartner® Critical Capabilities analysis provides deeper insight into providers’ product and service offerings by extending the company’s Magic Quadrant analysis.

This research may be used to further investigate product and service ratings based on key capabilities set to important, differentiating use cases.

Today, Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution powers 20 of the world’s over 35 live 5G Standalone networks. It has been selected by 80% of the top-20 global communication service providers by revenue. Currently more than 100 million subscribers are served by Ericsson's cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core around the world, showing momentum in the adoption of cloud-native architecture as a way to futureproof further growth and flexibility. Through years of development and technological evolution, Ericsson’s Core Network technology offering has grown strategically with a track record of constant innovation and transformation to build consistent leadership positions through 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G. The company now has more than 30 live networks running Ericsson's 5GC and cloud native solutions.

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Core Networks, Ericsson says: “I am delighted Ericsson’s 5G Core network capabilities are being recognized in this way by the independent analysts at Gartner. To us, this shows the dedication to service excellence and technical brilliance that has been the hallmark of Ericsson’s core network experts in delivering the outcomes and performance our CSP customers require in a partner.”

By making an early strategic decision to embrace cloud-native technology in the core network, running commercial traffic on our cloud-native, containerized 5G solution by 2019 and launching the Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core solution in February of 2020, Ericsson has unrivalled experience with this important technology architecture. This experience has translated into an ability to fully focus on customers’ business growth plans, through end-to-end solutions and collaborations and be a highly-effective partner for CSP’s core network transformation projects, delivering lower risk and total costs.

The breadth and depth of strength of Ericsson’s 5G Core, cloud infrastructure and overall network infrastructure capabilities has been clearly recognized, with further recent independent assessments awarding it high leadership positions. It gained the top ranking Frost Radar™ Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2023 Report for the third consecutive year, reaffirming Ericsson’s leadership in the 5G network infrastructure market, which spans radio access networks (RAN), transport networks, and core networks. Ericsson also achieved high position in Omdia’s Market Landscape: Core Vendors 2023 report in July this year.

Additionally, in March, Ericsson was also positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 5G Network Infrastructure for CSPs report for the third year in a row.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com