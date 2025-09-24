Placed highest in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for “Ability to Execute”

Ericsson continues to evolve its 5G RAN hardware and software products

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CSP 5G RAN Infrastructure Solutions, with the highest position on Ability to Execute axis.

The report, released on 10 September 2025, gives a market overview of the critical 5G radio access network (RAN) infrastructure capabilities, based on how Gartner experts comprehensively and independently assessed vendors who offer 5G solutions for communications service providers (CSPs) across two indices: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Per Narvinger, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks at Ericsson, says: “Being recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five consecutive years is, for us, a reflection of our ongoing efforts to support customers as their needs evolve. We believe this continued recognition isn’t just about pushing the boundaries of technology, it’s about helping service providers build the networks of the future. At Ericsson, we’re always working to bring new ideas to life and deliver on our promises, making sure our customers are ready for whatever comes next.”

Around half of the world's mobile 5G traffic outside China is carried over Ericsson-powered networks. Ericsson can also modernize legacy 4G sites with 5G – achieving 10 times greater capacity and up to 30 percent energy savings. A recent GSA report shows there are around 300 5G networks in commercial service globally., Ericsson currently supports 187 live 5G networks in 78 countries, of which more than 40 are 5G Standalone 5G networks.

Ericsson’s commercial 5G leadership and focus on pioneering technology evolution is independently known across the industry. The company has been recognized as a leader in Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar: 5G Network Infrastructure, 2025 report for the fifth year in a row. Ericsson has also secured the highest ranking in the recently published Omdia Market Landscape RAN Vendors report for 2025.

Ericsson continuously evolves its portfolios, which include 5G RAN with Ericsson Radio System, Cloud RAN, and 5G Transport as well as professional services. Its hardware range features energy-efficient, compact Massive MIMO and multiband radios powered by Ericsson’s latest generation custom silicon and prepared for Open RAN.

In February, the company expanded its offerings with radios, antennas, and open fronthaul solutions called RAN Connect – enabling CSPs to build high-performing programmable networks.

Ericsson’s RAN software advances through intent-based automation and AI-powered features. Its 5G Advanced suite includes Automated Energy Saver and AI-native Link Adaptation, which boost both efficiency and overall network performance.

Also worth noting is that Ericsson has *achieved its portfolio sustainability targets for 2025—six months ahead of schedule. To support customers in managing rising costs and reaching their Net Zero goals, Ericsson has reduced energy consumption at new radio base stations by 40 percent compared to 2021 levels and lowered supply chain emissions by decreasing product weight by 45 percent compared to 2020 benchmarks.

Download the full report: 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CSP 5G RAN Infrastructure Solutions

