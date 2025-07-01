Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has inaugurated its new regional headquarters in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The new headquarters reflects Ericsson’s strong commitment to the Kingdom and the strategic role of the country in the company’s regional operations across the Middle East and Africa.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Eng. Haytham AlOhali, Vice Minister at Ministry of Communications and Information Technology; His Excellency Dr. Abdullah A. Aldubaikhi, Assistant Minister of the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA); Her Excellency Petra Menander, Swedish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Börje Ekholm, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ericsson Group; and Patrick Johansson, President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Ericsson in addition to other Ericsson leadership team members. Also present were Eng. Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, Chief Executive Officer of stc Group, and Eng. Nezar H. Banabeela, Chief Executive Officer of Mobily.

The event featured discussions around the evolution of network technologies, the roadmap to 6G, and the impact of Vision 2030 on shaping long-term innovation strategies. With a strong focus on collaboration, talent development, and 5G leadership, Ericsson emphasized on the importance of cross-sector engagement and technological advancement in building an inclusive digital infrastructure for Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah A. Aldubaikhi, Assistant Minister of the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA), says: "The establishment of Ericsson’s regional headquarters in Riyadh reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading destination for global investment in advanced technologies. It also aligns with our national ambition to build a dynamic digital economy and foster innovation-led growth. We look forward to continued collaboration with global partners like Ericsson to unlock new opportunities and enable sustainable, technology-driven development across the region."

Eng. Olayan bin Mohammed Alwetaid, Chief Executive Officer of stc group, says: “Ericsson’s new regional headquarters in Riyadh represents an important step for us at stc, as the region’s digital enabler, in strengthening digital infrastructure, innovation, and digitization across the region. This move reflects the long-standing partnership with Ericsson, and we highly value its contributions to the development of emerging technologies and digital infrastructure. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to deliver world-class connectivity and unlock new horizons for growth and innovation.”

Eng. Nezar H. Banabeela, Chief Executive Officer of Mobily, says: "The inauguration of Ericsson’s regional headquarters in Riyadh highlights the Kingdom’s global leadership in the digital transformation. At Mobily, we are proud of our strong and long-standing partnership with Ericsson, built on a shared vision to enhance the efficiency of digital infrastructure and strengthen its role in positioning the Kingdom as a regional digital hub for technology and innovation."

Dr. Talal bin Ahmed Al-Sudairy, Senior Vice President for Research and Development at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, says: "The partnership between King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and Ericsson reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and developing advanced connectivity solutions in the Kingdom. The opening of Ericsson’s new regional headquarters marks an important step in strengthening this collaboration. Joint initiatives, such as the Blink Lab, contribute to accelerating the development of future connectivity technologies and use cases that require ultra-reliable communication such as gaming and immersive experiences and supporting local innovation ecosystems in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030."

Patrick Johansson, President of Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: "The establishment of our new Middle East and Africa regional headquarters in Riyadh strengthens our presence in the region. This is a pivotal step in our journey to support digital growth, innovation, and collaboration. The new headquarters will also enable us to further deepen our close partnerships with customers and partners, accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, and build a more connected future.”

Saudi Arabia continues to play a central role in Ericsson’s regional strategy. The company has contributed to the development of the Kingdom’s telecommunications sector by expanding mobile infrastructure, supporting the adoption of 5G, and enabling digital transformation.

Ericsson’s Gen-E Graduate Program has been hosted at the 5G Innovation Hub in Riyadh since 2018, professionally developing over 190 Saudi graduates from leading national and international universities, with women making up 50 percent of the cohort. The program provides comprehensive training on Ericsson’s technologies, tools, and methodologies, including technical workshops led by Ericsson’s experts and the Ericsson KSA leadership team. Since its launch, it has contributed to the development of diverse 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) use cases across multiple sectors like robotics, 5G edge computing, and mixed reality monitoring and control, supporting Saudi Arabia’s innovation and digital transformation efforts.

Over the years, Ericsson has closely partnered with stc, Mobily, Zain KSA, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) on initiatives focused on research, innovation, and the development of advanced connectivity solutions.

Ericsson and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology have partnered in 2024 to establish a joint advanced connectivity lab for gaming and beyond at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology premises, named “Blink Lab”. The lab will feature a private 5G network and serve as a testbed for training, research, product development and commercialization of innovative gaming solutions from global and local ecosystems.

Another R&D collaboration in Saudi Arabia is between Ericsson and KAUST to propel 5G and 6G in the Kingdom. The partnership aims to continue fostering scientific findings and developing talent in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, further contributing to the Kingdom's Information and Communications Technology sector growth.

These efforts support the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by strengthening the Kingdom’s digital ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of new technologies across various sectors.

