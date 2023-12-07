The partnership supports the objectives of the UAE Net Zero by 2030 Strategic Initiative and du’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2030.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has partnered with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), to support the communications service provider to enhance the sustainability of its networks and accelerate their transition to Net Zero by reducing network energy consumption and carbon emissions.

As part of this collaboration, du’s 5G network has realized up to 50 percent less energy consumption which will reduce carbon emissions after deploying Ericsson’s 5G Massive MIMO radios along with remote radios, including tri sector solutions such as the dual-band radio and triple-band radio. The two companies have also finished testing advanced functionalities and automation, as natively active 5G energy-efficiency features like Micro Sleep Tx, can further reduce the radio energy consumption by up to 15 percent.

du and Ericsson are also collaborating to build a roadmap and deploy the latest technology capabilities of 5G and beyond to provide the UAE with the best customer experience and lowest carbon footprint for a greener future.

The partnership supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative as well du’s commitment to achieving Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions within its operations in the UAE by 2030 and Scope 3 by 2050.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, says: “At du, we are committed to enhancing sustainability across the board and protecting the environment we operate in. As we upgrade our 5G network and see more wireless traffic, we continue to improve our energy efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint. Reaffirming this commitment, our latest partnership with Ericsson enables us to fast-track our journey towards our climate and environmental goals.”

Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “It has become more critical than ever for companies across all sectors to sharpen their focus on sustainability as world leaders and stakeholders gather for the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the UAE. At Ericsson, we firmly believe it is possible to scale up 5G while reducing total network energy consumption and are determined to help CSPs break the energy curve. We will support du in every step of the way to enable them to capture the full value of connectivity while building sustainable networks of the future.”

According to Ericsson’s Breaking the Energy Curve Report the ICT sector has the potential to reduce total industrial emissions worldwide by up to 15 percent. Ericsson is at the forefront of R&D and innovation focused on developing groundbreaking ICT solutions that deliver the best user experience with the lowest possible energy consumption. Its industry-leading RAN energy-saving software leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to adjust network capacity to match demand, reducing energy use.

