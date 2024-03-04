HADO is the world's first physical esport that combines augmented reality with physical movement.

Ericsson and stc play’s collaboration showcases the groundbreaking potential of 5G technology and cloud gaming.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is collaborating with stc play,the platform for amateur and professional gamers, to host a live HADO cloud gaming session at LEAP 2024 held in Riyadh.

HADO, the world’s first physical esport that combines augmented reality (AR) with physical movement, originated from Japanese start-up Meleap. Providing an immersive experience, this unique esport can be played by people of all ages regardless of physical ability and demonstrates the advanced capabilities of 5G networks and monetization.

HADO will offer an immersive gaming experience and will revolutionize the esports industry, aligning with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Gaming and eSports Strategy within Saudi Vision 2030.

The HADO demo showcases the future of cloud gaming capabilities and the importance of providing seamless player experiences. stc play looks forward to continuing this collaboration with Ericsson to transform the esports landscape in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

FOLLOW US:

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT stc Play:

"stc play" is the leading destination for amateur and professional gamers to discover new content, compete in tournaments, shop the latest in hardware and vouchers, and meet new gamers. To know more about stc play:

To know more about stc play: click here