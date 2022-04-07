The program will mentor students in developing IoT use cases using the latest 5G and IoT technology as part of CoE.

A total of 15 students ranging from various undergraduate and postgraduate programs will be involved in the mentoring program.

The students will be working on three main IoT use cases related to the nation’s agriculture and water sector.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Oman Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI) launch an extensive technical mentorship program for a selected group of talented students from Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) to be held at the Center of Excellence for Advanced Telecommunications Technology and IoT (CoE) in Oman at Innovation Park Muscat.

The official launch took place on Wednesday 30th of March 2022 at Innovation Park Muscat, under the patronage of HE Dr. Saif bin Abdullah Al Haddabi, Undersecretary for Research and Innovation at the MoHERI, and in the attendance of Dr. Abdullah Al Balushi, President of Ericsson Oman, general managers from the Ministry of Finance and a number of program participants from Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

The program aims to mentor students in developing IoT use cases using the latest 5G and IoT technology as part of the Center of Excellence for Advanced Telecommunications technology and IoT (CoE) established by Oman’s Ministry of Finance in partnership with Ericsson and Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

The students will be mentored by Ericsson’s academic professionals and experts in IoT, teaching them about the basic concepts and use cases of IoT all the way up to the realization, implementation, and testing. A total of 15 students ranging from undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Representing a rich variety of academic disciplines such as Mechatronics Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Computer Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Architecture Engineering, Electronic Instrumentation & Control, and Communication & Signal Processing who will be involved in the mentoring program for two to three months. The students will be working on three main IoT use cases related to the nation’s agriculture and water sector. The main learning outcome of the program is to work in teams of multi-disciplinary, deliver a prototype with industry standards, and manage a project using agile development principles.

Ericsson has already equipped the CoE with state-of-the-art 5G Radio DOT technology from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio and a sophisticated IoT platform, which is extremely suitable for educational research and development purposes. To further show Ericsson's commitment towards the CoE, Ericsson has conducted comprehensive knowledge transfer sessions for 5G Operations & Maintenance and have demonstrated the system capabilities to selected engineers from the technical team of Innovation Park Muscat (IPM).

Dr. Abdullah Al Balushi, President of Ericsson Oman commented: “We believe academia plays a significant role in the technological advancement of a nation by serving as a platform that encourages innovation and creativity. As we map the digital future of Oman through the CoE, we look forward to working alongside the talented students of Sultan Qaboos University and having them develop industry-wide use-cases that propel the realization of Oman's Vision 2040.”

Hajar Al Balushi of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation said: “We are pleased to establish this Center of Excellence alongside Ericsson, where the center will provide a great environment for people form different age groups and expertise in the field of 5G and IoT to come together learn, test and upskill their skills. I am confident that the talented students will excel in developing a variety of IoT use cases that complement Oman’s Vision 2040 to diversify the economy and bolster various industrial sectors across the country.”

The Center of Excellence for Advanced Telecommunications technology and IoT (CoE) acts as a research center for developing 5G use cases and IoT use cases as Proof of Concept (PoC) before deployments in commercial networks. It supports small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as start-ups moving towards next-generation network evolution by incubating their ideas and concepts into reality. It is also set to support local academia and improve digital learning for junior and senior high school students through the Ericsson Digital Lab program.

Social Posts

Twitter: Together with Oman Ministry of Higher Education Research and Innovation, we are commencing an extensive technical mentorship program for select students👨‍🎓👩‍🎓 at @SQU_Info to develop #IoT use cases using the latest #5G and IoT technology.

Facebook Together with Oman Ministry of Higher Education Research and Innovation, qe are commencing an extensive technical mentorship program at the Center of Excellence for Advanced Telecommunications technology and IoT (CoE) for select students👨‍🎓👩‍🎓 at @SQU_Info to develop #IoT use cases using the latest #5G and IoT technology. A total of 15 students ranging from various undergraduate and postgraduate programs will be involved in the mentoring program. The students will be working on three main IoT use cases related to the nation’s #agriculture and #water sectors.

LinkedIn We believe academia plays a significant role in the technological advancement of a nation as it serves as a platform that encourages innovation and creativity. In line with this, together with Oman Ministry of higher Education Research and Innovation, we have commenced an extensive technical mentorship program at the Center of Excellence for Advanced Telecommunications technology and IoT (CoE) for select students at Sultan Qaboos University to develop IoT use cases using the latest #5G and #IoT technology.

-Ends-

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com