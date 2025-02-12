This proof of concept showcases Mobily’s network readiness for allowing external application developers to innovate and build robust services on top of Mobily’s network.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has announced the successful completion of a proof of concept (PoC) demonstrating Quality-on- Service (QoS) capability exposure on Mobily’s 4G and 5G networks. This innovative collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to fostering an ecosystem of digital innovation supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The PoC is a result of a memorandum of understanding signed at LEAP 2024 and involved enabling Quality-of-Service Application Programming Interfaces (QoS APIs) on Ericsson’s Cloud Core Exposure Server (CCES), integrated with Ericsson's Policy Controller. This advancement demonstrates Mobily's readiness to allow external application developers to create robust services on its network, significantly enhancing user experience and driving new monetization opportunities.

Omar Al Omar, Chief Network Officer at Mobily, says: “With this new collaborative milestone, we are taking significant steps towards building a more programmable network. Our collaboration with Ericsson will empower application developers and enterprises to innovate and provide differentiated services that enhance customer experiences.”

Håkan Cervell, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “Partnering with Mobily to demonstrate these capabilities highlights Ericsson’s commitment to driving innovation in the telecommunications industry. Quality-on-Service capability will enable external application developers to offer enhanced connectivity experiences, showcasing the limitless potential of 5G networks.”

According to a recent Ericsson ConsumerLab survey, 48 percent of 5G users in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are interested in paying more for differentiated connectivity that guarantees better performance for essential tasks. This collaboration aims to tap into that demand, driving innovation across sectors such as media and entertainment, cloud gaming, computer vision, and remote machine control.

Ericsson and Mobily are dedicated to advancing the Saudi telecommunications landscape, continuously driving innovation to enhance services for customers across the region. The long-standing partnership is rooted in a shared vision of fostering a robust telecom ecosystem that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, paving the way for a more connected future.

