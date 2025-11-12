Ericsson and e& relaunch Excelerate&, a 12-month program that provides training and mentorship across 5G, cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven networks, business strategy and industry exposure.

The initiative supports the UAE’s Centennial 2071 vision by enhancing local technological talent.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and e&, the global technology group, announce the launch of the second cohort of Excelerate&, a 12-month development program designed to build Emirati technology talent and support the Centennial 2071 vision for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Excelerate& combines technical training, mentorship and industry exposure across 5G, cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven networks and business strategy. The joint initiative began in 2024 to equip Emirati professionals with skills to contribute to the country’s digital transformation. The first cohort concluded earlier this year, with an immersive visit to Ericsson’s headquarters in Sweden, where participants met with experts and explored innovations.

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer e&, says: “Excelerate& equips Emirati professionals with practical skills and industry exposure in areas such as 5G, cloud and AI-driven networks. By focusing on applied learning and mentorship, the program supports the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy and develops talent that can contribute directly to national digital priorities.”

Petra Schirren, President Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “Excelerate& develops local talent on advanced network technologies that power UAE’s digital economy. The program blends structured coursework with hands-on practice and mentoring from industry practitioners. By sharing global expertise and local insights, we help build capabilities that service providers and enterprises need as they plan for scalable 5G and cloud adoption in the country.”

Ericsson and e& have a long-standing partnership that has played a central role in advancing the UAE’s telecommunications sector. The Excelerate& program embodies Ericsson’s and e&’s commitment to shaping the UAE’s digital future by empowering the brightest Emirati talents. This initiative not only hones their technical and leadership skills but also inspires them to drive the UAE’s Centennial 2071 vision, fostering a generation of telecom leaders ready to innovate and connect communities worldwide.

