The new core network capabilities will lay the groundwork for new services including immersive gaming and mission-critical IoT

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and global technology group e& have entered a multi-year agreement to upgrade e& UAE’s (United Arab Emirates) 5G Core Network by deploying Ericsson’s advanced cloud-native technologies.

The agreement, made at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, encompasses the modernization of core network applications from Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution, such as the Unified Data Management (UDM), IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), User Data Consolidation (UDC) and Ericsson Secure Entitlement Server (SES) on e& UAE’s network, running on a combination of Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution and e&’s own cloud. These will allow e& UAE to leverage cutting-edge 5G capabilities while ensuring robust platform stability through automation, continuous software updates and optimizations.

The modernization brings e& closer to fully deploying a next-generation, cloud-native 5G Core that enables ultra-fast, reliable, and secure connectivity tailored to customer needs. It will enable low latency, consistent service quality, and highly personalized network offerings, necessary to drive applications such as immersive gaming and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Core Networks and Platforms at e& UAE, says: “Upgrading our 5G core with Ericsson is about making everyday connectivity simpler, faster and more dependable for everyone in the UAE. It lets us launch new services sooner, reduce delays and improve call quality. It also strengthens how we support businesses, from smart industry to public services, with secure and reliable connectivity.”

Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “Our partnership with e& UAE reflects our joint commitment to supporting the UAE’s national vision for digital transformation and technology leadership. Under this agreement, we are enabling the secure, high-performance connectivity needed to power innovation across industries and accelerate new 5G use cases. It reaffirms our continued commitment to e& UAE and highlights the significant role of advanced networks in fostering competitiveness and sustainable growth.”

Ericsson and e& UAE share a long-standing partnership that has played a critical role in advancing the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure. Together, they have achieved milestones such as deploying advanced 4G and 5G networks and expanding core network capabilities to enhance connectivity, exposing 5G capabilities to application developers, and enabling innovative digital services across the UAE. This latest builds on the 5G UDM contract signed in 2020, further solidifying Ericsson’s position as a key partner for e& UAE’s Core Networks.