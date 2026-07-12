Dubai, UAE – Equiti Group, a global fintech leader, has been recognised with the prestigious Top VIP Experience Award – Global Broker Excellence at Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2026, reflecting its commitment to premium service in the fintech space. Built on more than market access, the experience brings together tailored conditions, deep relationship management and elite hospitality that extends far beyond the trading window.

At Equiti, VIP is an experience, not just a tier. High-net-worth clients receive premium trading conditions, competitive pricing and exclusive commercial benefits, all backed by market experts and a service tailored to sophisticated trading.

However, the core of Equiti’s premium philosophy lies in the human element driven by its dedicated Premium Desk. Recognising that sophisticated traders require an entirely different level of touch, every relationship is handled personally. Relationship managers look past account numbers to celebrate personal milestones, marking special occasions and provide immediate, priority support tailored to individual schedules.

This high-touch approach naturally transitions from corporate support to world-class hospitality, giving premium clients exclusive access to unforgettable global moments. Equiti's ongoing client experiences include elite Champions League hospitality, exclusive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Paddock access, courtside Dubai basketball hospitality and curated private networking sessions hosted in key financial hubs like Dubai and Cyprus.

“This award is a reflection of the care and investment behind our premium service,” said Philippe Nader, Group Head of Customer Service at Equiti, “we have built an offering that gives clients more than access to markets, it gives them flexibility, personal support, meaningful recognition and experiences that deepen the relationship. That is why VIP at Equiti is not treated as a status, but as a standard of service.”

By positioning the award as a proof point of their daily dedication rather than the final destination, Equiti continues to set a new benchmark for what modern, high-net-worth relationship management looks like in the global brokerage sector.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com.