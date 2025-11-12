DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, the global fintech provider, has been named a UAE Superbrand, joining 29 of the nation's most trusted and iconic names. This recognition reflects Equiti's innovation, excellent client service, and strong brand reputation.

"This is a proud moment for Equiti," said Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO. "Earning Superbrands status is a testament to what vision and relentless execution can achieve, and a mandate to keep innovating globally."

This accolade caps an extraordinary journey from a fast-growing brokerage to a trusted global fintech brand. First established in 2017, the group has grown from a regional brokerage into a global fintech powerhouse. Its proprietary technology, multi-asset trading platforms, and data-driven solutions have redefined how clients access global markets.

In under a decade, Equiti has grown from a regional brokerage into a global fintech recognised for transparency, innovation and client empowerment. Its UAE achievements include multiple awards such as Fastest Growing Multi-Asset Broker (2022) and Top Trusted Financial Institution (2024 & 2025).

A key driver of this transformation is Chantelle Johnson, Equiti's CMO, who has pioneered new frameworks for performance measurement, brand storytelling and digital engagement — from securing naming rights to the Equiti Metro Station to partnerships with Dubai Basketball, Al Wahda FC, and the Equiti Youth Football League.

In less than three years, brand awareness surged 550% and website traffic jumped 875%, driven entirely by Equiti's in-house marketing team. "Marketing should be a growth engine delivering tangible commercial outcomes," said Johnson. "We've taken calculated risks, grounded every decision in data, technology and creativity – because results only matter when they connect to people."

Under her leadership, Equiti's marketing division has evolved into a multidisciplinary team blending performance marketing, creative storytelling, and advanced analytics. "Building a tribe of brilliant people is key," she added. "Data, tech and creativity work best in harmony – but trust is critical too."

Hari Carpenter, Head of Brand, said few fintechs have built credibility this quickly. "A brand isn't a logo, it's a living idea. Being named a Superbrand is a credit to our team, and proves our story is worth remembering."

