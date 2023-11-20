Dubai, UAE – Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) the world’s digital infrastructure company, has today announced its collaboration with Alice & Bob, a leading quantum computing company developing one of the most reliable quantum processors on the market. Through the collaboration with Alice & Bob, Equinix customers in the UAE and across the world will benefit from secure access to Alice & Bob’s cutting-edge quantum technology through Equinix Metal and Equinix Fabric, and from Alice & Bob’s quantum strategy services for businesses to unlock opportunities.

Quantum computing is a transformative technology that allows users to complete computationally intensive tasks such as simulation, optimisation, machine learning and cryptography. Although still in its early stages, it has the potential to revolutionize several industry processes, change our understanding of the universe, and even help slow down climate change. Quantum computers have the power and potential to solve problems that would take our best classical computers thousands of years.

Alice & Bob's technology, the result of cutting-edge research carried out in French and international laboratories, is uniquely positioned to help businesses accelerate innovation and future proof their offering. While current quantum computers may suffer from computation errors which prevent them from fulfilling their theoretical promises, Alice & Bob is developing a patented technology of self-correcting superconducting quantum bit: the cat qubit. Cat qubits allow for a much simpler road to fault-tolerant and universal gate-based quantum computing, with the potential to transform the promise of quantum computing into a decisive commercial advantage.

Théau Peronnin, CEO of Alice & Bob, comments: "We are proud that our technology is moving out of the laboratory and into the real world. Equinix is the ideal partner to bring the quantum revolution into society. We are looking forward to helping Equinix customers solve some of the world’s most challenging problems."

Combining Equinix's rigorous secure operations with Alice & Bob's quantum expertise creates the ideal environment to design breakthrough innovations. This synergy will allow companies to discover the power of quantum computing with the peace of mind that their research will remain completely confidential.

Kamel Al-Tawil, Managing Director of Equinix MENA, said: "Alice & Bob serves as a quantum computing gateway for numerous businesses, with Equinix as the pivotal enabler. Recognizing our customers' pursuit of technological advancements, we are committed to standing alongside them at the forefront. By integrating Alice & Bob's groundbreaking technology into our global interconnection ecosystem, we are poised to deliver innovative solutions to global challenges, fostering access to a hundred billion-dollar market. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with the UAE's vision for technological leadership, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing the pioneering work it catalyses within our region."

Industries that rely on high intensity compute power such as sustainable energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and financial services are among those set to be radically changed by the technology by 2035, standing to potentially gain up to $1.3 trillion in value by this date.*

A vast array of industries and ecosystems who are looking to explore potential use cases in quantum computing can now securely access on-demand Alice & Bob’s quantum computers, housed in Alice & Bob’s own on-premises data centre, through Equinix Metal and Equinix Fabric.

Jean-Noël Barrot, French Minister Delegate for Digital, said: "This partnership is a recognition of French expertise in a technology poised to revolutionize the field of computing and industry. The government has launched the national strategy for quantum technologies to position France at the forefront of this field on a global scale, and we are pleased to see an innovative young French company partnering with a global leader in digital infrastructure. There is no doubt that Alice & Bob will benefit from Equinix's network to develop its business and contribute to France's attractiveness."

Equinix Metal is on-demand, high performance bare metal, which has the potential to be directly integrated with Equinix Fabric to deploy powerful infrastructure across global locations in minutes and allows companies to connect to hundreds of networks, communication, security, and cloud providers - all from a single location. This opens a world of potential for companies wanting to explore trialling and experimenting with Alice & Bob’s quantum computer within their own digital infrastructure, but with the security and ease Equinix is known for.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world’s digital infrastructure company™. Digital leaders harness Equinix’s trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Alice & Bob

Alice & Bob is a French start-up whose goal is to realize the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has already raised 30M€ in VC capital, hired over 80 employees, and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technological giants like Google or Amazon. A laureate of the French Tech DeepNum 20 and French Tech 2030 programs, Alice & Bob specializes in Cat Qubits, a technology reducing hardware requirements by up to 60 times compared to competing approaches. Demonstrating the power of its Cat Qubit architecture, Alice & Bob recently demonstrated that the number of qubits required for Shor’s algorithm can be reduced from 22 million to 300 thousand through a combination of algorithm optimization and adaptation by leveraging its approach.

Forward-Looking Statements

