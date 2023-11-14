Dubai – Emerald Palace Group (EPG) is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Raffles Branded Residences, heralding a new era of high-quality living with the unveiling of "The Contemporary Collection" of Raffles The Palm Residences & Penthouses, strategically situated on the prestigious West Crescent of The Palm Jumeirah Island in Dubai.

"The Contemporary Collection" comprises a total of 30 freehold residences, ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms, with sizes ranging from 2,500 square feet to an expansive 26,000 square feet with prices starting from AED 17 million (US$ 5 Million). Inspired by Raffles' classic grandeur, the internationally renowned design group, Yodezeen, has meticulously crafted these residences to blend modern comfort with Art Deco opulence. This fusion of timeless classic and elegant contemporary design elements creates a unique living experience that seamlessly combines grandeur and intimacy.

Residences come fully furnished, and the kitchens feature custom-designed wood and marble cabinetry by Poliform, concealing top-of-the-line German appliances by Miele. The elegant bathrooms offer rain showers, stand-alone bathtubs, and custom Italian vanities by Gessi, among other exceptional features.

Seran Gheorghe, Vice President of EPG and Director of Sales for Raffles The Palm Residences, expressed his enthusiasm for this exceptional project, stating: "From time to time, an opportunity like this presents itself and elevates the lifestyle of the most discerning clientele, setting a new benchmark for the top-tier residential market in Dubai. We've brought together today's luxury industry leaders in architecture, interior design, execution, and renowned brands, ensuring quality and sophistication for those privileged to make Raffles The Palm Residences their home in this exclusive collection. Our prime location and elevated positions ensure impeccable and uninterrupted 360-degree sea views from every residence."

Each residence within "The Contemporary Collection" showcases a perfect balance of aesthetics and practicality, featuring expansive windows that invite dynamic sunrise views of the Palm Jumeirah Skyline and tranquil sunset vistas of the Arabian Gulf. These spaces are adorned with handcrafted finishes, natural materials, and subtle Art Deco references, delivering a sense of quality living. Thoughtfully curated pieces by renowned brands like Georgetti, Poltrona Frau, Minotti, Poliform, and Cattelan Italia grace the interiors.

Interested individuals can visit the Sales Experience Center, conveniently located in the lobby of Raffles The Palm Dubai resort. Additionally, for international clients, advanced 3D technology allows for engaging online presentations, ensuring a world-class experience.

About Emerald Palace Group

Emerald Palace Group (EPG) is part of a group of associated companies which have successfully developed and constructed residential projects in Ukraine, The United Arab Emirates and Russia since 1996.

The company has completed more than 40 major projects consisting of over 10,000 housing units covering more than one million square meters and currently has eight major projects under development.

In Dubai EPG developed and owns the Kempinski Hotel & Residences, the luxurious Raffles The Palm Dubai and the “lifestyle” hotel Hyde in the Business Bay Area of Dubai. EPG has been working with both Accor hotels and Kempinski hotels in developing these properties which have become market leaders in their field.

EPG offers a range of specialized services including real estate development, construction, project management, interior design and fit-out and with its expertise and experience has a track record in delivering quality solutions in these areas.

About Raffles

Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles’ renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles’ commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali; with flagship openings upcoming in London, Boston, Macau and Bahrain in 2023. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

rafflespalmresidences.com/

raffles.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emerald Palace Group (EPG)

Safaa Hajj

Administrative and Marketing Manager

Email: Safaa.Hajj@epghotelsresorts.com

Fekra Communications

Lojayne Mohsen

Senior PR Consultant

Email: Lojayne.mohsen@fekracomms.com