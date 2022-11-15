Middle East : Eon Dental, a leading dental technology company that specializes in the design and production of unique and patient-friendly clear aligners, is once again leveraging its technology to improve its product offering to its customers. The Jordan-based company has announced that it has launched an updated version of its Treatment Viewer, an interactive modeling tool that allows doctors and patients to visualize their treatment plan and case progression.

The revamped Treatment Viewer enables informed decision-making for doctors and patients alike. This is achieved through Eon Dental’s integration of multiple new features; including IPR indicators, dental numberings (Universal, Palmer and FDI), improved side-by-side visualization, a base grid to assist in case tracking as well as a revamped UI/UX. The prescription tool is the start of a series of improvements for global industry requirements, enhancing the overall dental hygiene of its users.

Qais Sabri, Co-Founder, and CEO of Eon Dental commented, “​​As we continue to add new customers with a variety of different needs globally, we have come up with a clear product development roadmap that will allow us to continuously iterate and improve our Treatment Viewer to cater to B2B, B2C and DSO customers. This is the first step of our roadmap and we will be announcing additional new features regularly in the near future that we believe will allow our Treatment Viewer to become the industry standard.”

Eon Dental’s sharp vision has led to its continual evolution since 2010. Last year, they raised over $26 million in funds and served thousands of patients in addition to opening a new satellite office in Copenhagen, Denmark and have teased plans to increase their manufacturing capacity twofold. The updated Treatment Viewer will further propel Eon’s growth as its clinical features will provide customers with quality tools for patient care.

-Ends-

About Eon Dental:

Eon Dental is a full-service clear aligner company with a worldwide distribution network and a reputation for exceptional clear aligner products. The company is underpinned by two divisions, Eon Enterprise and Eon Aligner, which serve the white-label clear aligner market and the direct-to-dentist segments respectively. The company of 300+ has witnessed tremendous growth and has recently raised a $26 million series B funding round to continue to fuel its global expansion across MENA, Asia, Europe, and the US markets.

For all media inquiries contact:

Bianca Riley | Karim Geadah | Aaron Illathu | Jinaan Hameer | Dushane Solomon

Atteline

E-mail: eon@atteline.com

Investors:

Noora Al Bashir

Director, Investor Relations

n.albashir@eonaligner.com