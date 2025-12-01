Earlier this year, with the generous support of National Finance Company, the Environment Society of Oman launched a pioneering initiative in the form of a competition directed at colleges and universities across the Sultanate’s governorates. The initiative invited participating institutions to develop and design implementable sustainability plans under the theme of “Net Zero.” This initiative aims to enhance the role of academic institutions in effectively contributing to the national objectives related to sustainability and carbon neutrality. The competition prizes were allocated as follows: First Place: OMR 1,000 + the Rotating Trophy, Second Place: OMR 800, Third Place: OMR 600.

The Green Campus Competition represents far more than a contest among academic institutions; it is a leading platform designed to reduce carbon footprints, entrench a culture of sustainability, and cultivate leadership and innovation skills among youth. It further seeks to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and shared learning between students and universities, while expanding its positive influence beyond campus boundaries to benefit surrounding communities.

Twenty participating teams presented their proposals before the judging panel, showcasing innovative projects covering waste management, energy efficiency, water conservation, and other sustainability solutions. The Environment Society of Oman extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the judging panel consisting of Dr. Muhannad Al-Kalbani, Vice President of the Center of Excellence in Net Zero at the National Center for Net Zero, Sara Al-Nabhani, Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Service at National Finance, and Eng. Ahmed Al-Shukaili, Director of the Marine Environment Department at the Environment Agency.

The Society also expresses its deepest gratitude to the National Finance Company for its partnership and generous support of this initiative—an embodiment of the Company’s steadfast belief in its national role in preserving Oman’s natural environment and promoting sustainable behaviours.

The Society further values the unwavering support of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, which played a pivotal role in enabling the Society to launch and implement this national initiative.

On this occasion, Dr. Amer Al Mutaani, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: “Through the first edition of this competition, Environment Society of Oman is proud to witness inspiring outputs and remarkable results that reflect the active participation of universities, colleges, and their students. These collective efforts have contributed to charting a clear path toward a more sustainable future for Oman.”

Her Highness Sayyida Wisam Al Said, Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications and Sustainability at the National Finance Company stated, "We are proud of the impressive achievements, innovative ideas and promising capabilities of the participants in the Green Campus Initiative, which are a clear testament to the strong environmental awareness of the next generation of our citizens. Their enthusiasm and commitment reinforce our belief that the youth are the environmental ambassadors and sustainability leaders of the future. Our support for this initiative reflects NFC's commitment to investing in opportunities that enable Omani youth to create meaningful and productive change, and contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable future for the Sultanate of Oman.”

About Environment Society of Oman (ESO):

The Environment Society of Oman was founded in March 2004 by Omanis representing different regions and many different professional backgrounds. ESO is the first of its kind in Oman and works by promoting conservation and environmental awareness in all sectors of society. In February 2009, ESO was accepted as a member of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and was chosen to represent environmental organizations from West Asia at UNEP. In June 2012, ESO attended the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (called the Rio+20) in Rio de Janeiro as an officially accredited NGO as per the UN General Assembly's decision (A/66/L/44).