Dubai, UAE – ENVI Lodges, a pioneering luxury ecolodge brand known for its commitment to sustainability and immersive experiences in nature, is expanding its African presence after signing a new lodge on the outskirts of Arusha in Tanzania. The 20-key ENVI Kili marks the hospitality company’s second venture in East Africa, with a deal to manage the ENVI Paje ecolodge in Zanzibar inked last year.

Scheduled to open in Q4 2025, ENVI Kili is envisioned as a secluded tented camp that blends luxury and intimacy with nature. Facilities will include a restaurant serving cuisine focussing on ingredients grown in the ENVI garden and surrounding farms; a wellness facility offering alternative nature-based treatments; a yoga deck; and ENVI’s signature barefoot luxury experiences; while a personal adventure concierge service will ensure every guest's stay is tailored to their individual preferences.

The camp will also host a clubhouse with dining and entertainment facilities, relaxation rooms, and an activities programme. This one-of-a-kind facility will cater to travellers staying in Arusha before or after their game drives, with the city renowned as the gateway to Tanzania’s world-renowned safari destinations, including the Serengeti National Park.

This positions ENVI Kili as an essential stop for safari enthusiasts, providing a base from which to explore the rich biodiversity and resplendent landscapes of Tanzania, and pairing well with a beach escape on the island of Zanzibar where sister property ENVI Paje is set to open in less than a year.

The ENVI Kili project has been made possible through a partnership with American company Global Tourism Investments Inc and its wholly owned subsidiary Tanzanian company Golf Safari Resorts & Spa, founded by Niru and Chandu Patel, whose trust in and collaboration with the ENVI Lodges team has been instrumental in bringing the project to life.

“It is thrilling to partner with ENVI Lodges to debut this visionary concept in Tanzania,” said Niru Patel. “We strongly believe that our luxury tented camp in Arusha will be the lodging of choice for discerning safari travellers who wish to experience all the amazing Serengeti has to offer.”

Chris Nader, Co-Founder of ENVI Lodges, added: “There is substantial demand for high-quality experiential lodging in Arusha. Our goal is to redefine the city’s traveller experience, positioning ENVI Kili as a market leader. We are incredibly proud to join forces with the esteemed Patel family, united by our shared commitment to forging a sustainable future for Tanzania’s hospitality sector, not only improving Arusha for its visitors, but its residents – the visited.”

With views of both Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Meru, ENVI Kili offers guests a serene and picturesque backdrop during their stay. The destination also includes world class golf, a polo club and a wide range of attractions for adventure and entertainment. The tent design, currently underway by Tenthouse Structures, represents ENVI’s third collaboration with the renowned architectural firm, promising innovative and eco-friendly structures that blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings.

The tented camp will capitalise on Tanzania’s fast-growing tourism industry, with tourist arrivals to the destination hitting a record 1.81 million in 2023, up 24.3% on 1.45 million in 2022, and generating all-time-high tourism receipts of $3.36 billion 2023, compared to a pre-pandemic (2019) high of $2.6 billion (and 1.5 million arrivals), official Tanzanian Government figures reveal.

