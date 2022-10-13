Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IceWarp, a leading global provider of Enterprise Email and Collaboration solutions, has been recognized with the “Emailing and Collaboration Vendor of the Year” award at the AcceleratorsX Awards 2022 for the ME Region under the patronage of UAE’s Cyber Security Council, H.E. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed bin Hamdan AI Nahyan, and H.E. Sheikh Majid Rashid AI Mualla. The annual awards ceremony, which was held in Dubai recently, recognizes the leading suppliers of enterprise IT solutions in the region. IceWarp was shortlisted for the award alongside some of the biggest names in the industry and ultimately prevailed thanks to its cutting-edge Email and Collaboration solutions and outstanding customer support. This award is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing enterprises with the most innovative and reliable Business Email and Collaboration solutions in the Middle East market.

Mr. Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp Middle East & India, said: “We are thrilled to have won this award; it is a great recognition of the innovation behind our solution. We will continue to invest in our collaboration tools and provide outstanding customer support to strengthen our position and be on our way to becoming a preferred Email and Collaboration solution provider across the globe.”.

IceWarp's solutions are widely used by companies of all sizes, from various sectors, and all around the world. The firm provides a comprehensive set of messaging and collaboration capabilities, including email, calendars, contacts, chat, document management, and more. The company is dedicated to offering budget-friendly solutions that are easy to integrate and come packed with features designed to boost productivity. IceWarp has a strong focus on the needs of its customers and partners and is constantly innovating to provide the best possible experience.

IceWarp is a global leader for developing business email communication and collaboration solutions serving more than 50 million paid users and 50,000 customers worldwide across 50+ countries.

We believe in offering an affordable, seamlessly integrated, and easy-to-use communications solution to business and providing a true alternative to Microsoft’s and Google’s products. We strive to save our customer’s costs and help them to make a difference in their day-to-day business by covering all aspects of business collaboration and productivity from business-grade email to TeamChat, thus enabling them with all aspects of project teamwork including audio and video conferences, as well as document sharing and collaborative editing.

IceWarp is a true alternative to Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace

