DUBAI, UAE: Enova – a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia, and a leader in regional integrated energy and facilities management services – has earned Platinum LEED Certification for its UAE head office in Dubai.

Platinum is the highest certification bestowed in the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a rigorous data-driven rating framework to pursue global sustainable development and resilient buildings.

As part of its diverse portfolio of solutions, Enova offers a range of environmental excellence services, including technical consultancy for sustainability initiatives such as Green Building and LEED certifications. The company also provides expert consultancy on carbon reduction strategies, an increasingly critical aspect of many organizations’ long-term sustainability goals.

Renaud Capris, Enova CEO, comments, “Enova has long pioneered and elevated sustainable building services in the MENAT region. This platinum LEED certification is important as it demonstrates our expertise and is a testament to our commitment to advancing green building solutions. Our first-hand experience with LEED certification positions us to provide expert consultation and support to companies of all sizes across various industries.”

Capris points out that the certification of Enova’s Dubai offices reflects its support for the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy, while also upholding the impressive sustainability resolutions of our stakeholders, Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia.

Both of Enova’s joint venture partners are recognized for their strong environmental credentials. Majid Al Futtaim’s ‘Dare Today, Change Tomorrow’ strategy aims to positively contribute to climate resilience and sustainable economic development, with several of its regional malls achieving Platinum LEED certifications. Similarly, Veolia’s 2024-2027 ‘GreenUp’ program aims to accelerate the deployment of environmental protection solutions through innovation in pollution control, carbon reduction, and resource regeneration, supported by significant investments in local energy, water technologies, and hazardous waste treatment.

LEED certification evaluates buildings on five criteria, namely energy, water, waste, transportation, and human experience. The Platinum certification distinguishes Enova’s Dubai head office as a high-performance building, highlighting the company’s contribution towards the well-being of its building occupants, community, and business.

