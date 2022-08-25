Dubai, UAE: ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE by ENOC Group, recently signed an agreement with School Transport Services LLC (STS), a part of STS Group, to provide mobile fuelling services to 450 of its school buses in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The agreement, which is an extension of ENOC Group’s existing six-year partnership with STS Group, will see the addition of ENOC Link’s digital mobile fuel delivery services to support smooth operations in school transportation with no delays.

Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group, said: “We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with STS Group to include ENOC Link’s innovative digital solutions as we continue to expand our operations in the digital mobile fuel delivery services. Recognising STS Group’s need for the highest quality fuel for safe operations, we will continue to provide solutions to ensure smooth operations without any delays through uninterrupted access to fuel for school buses in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.”

Steve Burnell, Managing Director at STS Group said, “As the leading school transport operator in the UAE, we enable more than 80,000 students with Safe, Timely, Smart transport each day. With ENOC Link's innovative digital solutions now supporting our operations in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, we are excited to be part of the digital fuelling experience that will reduce running time for fueling and will optimise our fuel consumption.”

Through this collaboration, STS Group, the UAE's leading private school transport operator with the largest fleet in the region under private transport category, will have safe and easy access to ENOC Link products. ENOC Link is currently the most advanced market solution for automated end-to-end digital fuel delivery for business in the region incorporating the highest international safety and operational standards as well as local safety certifications. The agreement will also see STS Group and ENOC Link exploring green fuel solutions such as BioDiesel and AdBlue in the near future.

Supporting ENOC Group’s commitment to offer customers best-in-class products and services, ENOC Link was launched in 2019 as a digital fuel delivery service. With the help of an end-to-end digital fuelling experience coupled with advanced fuel analytics, fleet management, and mileage reporting, ENOC Link offers a cutting-edge platform for commercial fleet operators in the UAE. ENOC Link also provides an online dashboard to track fuel consumption on an aggregated level, by site, and even by vehicle or equipment to its commercial fleets’ customers.

About STS Group:

STS Group offers a broad spectrum of transport and technical services for the education and corporate business sectors. Their purpose is to shape a better world by being a reliable partner of choice for passenger transport solutions across the GCC through their core values of Safe, Timely, Smart. They believe in integrating social responsibility into the heart of the company’s operations. STS Group are committed to supporting the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution by optimising bus routes and encouraging the use of transport services, in return reducing the number of cars on the roads. Over the years, they have undertaken measures such as recycling, waste reduction, and promoting a plastic-free community. For more information, please visit www.sts-group.com.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.

For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

