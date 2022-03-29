Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, was recently awarded certificates by the World Disability Union (WDU) for two of its service stations, making them the first fuel stations in the world to receive these certifications. The Service Station of the Future received the Gold certificate and the newest service station in Homa in Sharjah received the Bronze certificate.

The official recognition in line with Article 9 of the UN Convention showcases ENOC’s commitment to supporting people of determination by providing an inclusive environment across its service stations, which incorporates accessibility features and handicap-friendly cashier counters and rest areas in its convenience-stores, and special washrooms including built-in audible and emergency units.

The certificate was presented to Yousuf Harib, Director of Retail Operations by His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, First Vice President of the union in a special ceremony that took place at Sheraton Sharjah beach resort & spa.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “At ENOC, we put our customers at the heart of our business. We recognise that people of determination have different needs and catering to this has been a priority for us in order to create an inclusive environment where everyone is welcome. We are pleased that the World Disability Union has certified two of our service stations as accessible places for people with disabilities and commended our efforts around making our service stations accessible to all. Moving forward, we will continue to make inclusivity a key criterion to support people of determination in line with our corporate social responsibility philosophy.”

Established in 2011, WDU is a not-for-profit umbrella organization for 400 sub-organizations from 91 countries that work to incorporate people with disabilities into the community. WDU is the only institution that grants international certificates to places that are environmentally qualified for people with disabilities in both the public and private sector.

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future, which has received numerous accolades for its design, innovation and sustainability, continues to service the needs of the Expo 2020 fleet, and will serve members of the public at District 2020 after Expo 2020 concludes this week. The service station in Homa was opened in April 2021 and is catering to people traveling from emirate to emirate. Both stations have a new enhanced ZOOM store on site, offering more than 7,500 food and beverage options and Pronto for the daily needs of its customers.

Over the years, ENOC has played an active role in community-oriented events to empower disadvantaged and underprivileged individuals. The Group is committed to driving awareness on various social and environmental issues and will continue to support and assist people of determination in line with its corporate social responsibility programme.

