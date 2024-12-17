Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced the launch of a redesigned and enhanced packaging for its lubricant products worldwide. The launch was announced during a special ceremony held on the sidelines of the Group’s participation as a platinum sponsor at Automechanika Dubai 2024, the Middle East’s largest exhibition for the automotive sector, that took place at the Dubai World Trade Center from December 10 to 12, 2024.

During the ceremony, ENOC Group’s senior management executives presented honorary shields and certificates of appreciation to representatives of the Group’s international lubricant distributor partners. The event also comprised a review of the most prominent joint achievements and future plans to enhance cooperation and achieve more successes.

The new design of ENOC’s lubricants product packaging features significant updates that meet the needs of customers worldwide, such as design enhancements to protect the product from counterfeiting, the inclusion of local languages for each specific market, and other features that align with the rapid progressions in this sector. ENOC also announced during the event a range of innovative products designed to keep pace with the rapid advancements in the mobility sector. These include the "Cytec" range, specifically developed for motorcycles, and the "Elektra" range, designed for electric vehicle fluids.

On this occasion, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: “The launch of the new design for our lubricant products marks a significant milestone in ENOC’s journey toward strengthening ENOC’s position as a global leader in energy solutions. This new design embodies our commitment to continuous innovation and reflects our dedication to meeting the dynamic needs of evolving markets."

He added: “Automechanika 2024 provides an ideal platform to showcase this achievement on a global stage, connecting with leaders and pioneers from the automotive and aftermarket sectors. Our participation underscores ENOC’s focus on fostering strategic partnerships with distributors and partners while driving expansion into new markets, in line with our vision for sustainable and innovative growth.”

The new design for ENOC's lubricant products has gradually begun its rollout in global markets and will soon be available in local markets. ENOC markets a variety of oils and greases designed for use in several sectors, including the automotive, the industrial, and the marine sectors, in addition to heavy diesel engines, and commercial uses. ENOC Lubricants operates in more than 60 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Indian subcontinent.

ENOC Group participates in Automechanika Dubai as a platinum sponsor of the event, showcasing its latest lubricant products and innovative and sustainable services in the automotive sector. During its participation, ENOC focuses on enhancing the concept of sustainability through its current and new solutions, which aim to reduce carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. This comes within the framework of the Group's commitment to developing products and services that contribute to reducing environmental damage and addressing the most prominent challenges facing the automotive sector globally.

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

