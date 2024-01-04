Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today unveiled its latest service station strategically located alongside Sheikh Zayed Road E11 in Jebel Ali First. The new service station, which is located near Exit 30, is designed to cater to the fuelling needs of residents of Jebel Ali First and motorists driving towards Dubai from Abu Dhabi. The Group’s newest service station brings the total number of stations across the UAE to 196.

The service station is 929 sqm in size featuring four fuel tanks and four dispensers allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering special 95, Super 98, E-Plus, and Diesel, a ZOOM convenience store spanning an area of 38 sqm providing customers with quick access to a diverse array of products.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “At ENOC we are proud to contribute towards meeting the growing demand of our customers and fulfilling the energy requirements of residents and visitors across the nation. As we embark on a new year, we remain committed to advancing the UAE’s retail infrastructure offering customers easy and convenient access to fuel and a seamless retail experience. We have robust expansion plans for 2024 and will continue to meet the growing demand of our customers, whilst adhering to sustainable practices.”

The new service station has been built in line with global best practice for the retail fuel industry, comprising of full retail automation and modern construction standards. The station is also equipped with full CCTV surveillance and automatic number plate detection cameras to ensure the highest security standards.

Aligning with the Group’s dedication to promoting sustainability throughout its initiatives, the newly established service station features cutting-edge automated fuel systems including auto tank gauging, energy-efficient air conditioning systems, and electronic leak detection systems.

Customers can also take advantage of the 'YES' rewards programme offered by ENOC Group, allowing them to accumulate points and earn rewards when making payments for services and products at ENOC service stations.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

