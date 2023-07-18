Dubai, UAE: ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel supply service for businesses and consumers in the UAE by ENOC Group, today announced the launch of its newest eLink station at Dubai Silicon Oasis, the specialised economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Bringing innovative fuelling solutions closer to people, the new eLink station will further enhance the overall fuelling experience of Dubai Silicon Oasis’ community of employees, entrepreneurs, residents and visitors, as well as nearby areas. Located in the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis, this marks ENOC’s 11th eLink station in the UAE in line with the Group’s vision to expand across the nation in response to rising demand.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “As a national oil company, we are constantly looking for opportunities to provide our partners with solutions that will enhance business and operational efficiencies. Through our latest partnership with Dubai Silicon Oasis, we hope to offer residents and visitors an integrated suite of reliable, safe, and convenient access to fuel. ENOC Link remains committed to providing exceptional services and delivering cutting edge solutions to customers backed by strong tech support. We are dedicated to catering to the increasing fuelling needs of the country and are determinedly expanding our network to reach consumers across the UAE.”

The new eLink station has the capacity to fuel up to 500 vehicles per day, and up to four vehicles simultaneously. Open from 7 AM to 11 PM daily, it offers customers a reliable supply of Special 95 and Super 98 at the same price as retail fuel stations.

Furthermore, ENOC Group’s unique ‘Yes’ rewards programme that enables customers to earn points and rewards when paying for fuel is now available at eLink stations. Under the theme of ‘Yes to more everyday’, the rewards programme is free to join and offers customers instant rewards via the ‘Yes’ app.

The futuristic eLink station does not require assembly and can easily be deployed and relocated to different locations if needed, without any downtime. The station also includes vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while loading from storage tanks. ENOC Link complies with the highest international safety standards including NFPA, ADR and UL. To minimise health and safety risks, all delivery staff are fully trained to follow strict safety and fuelling protocols.

ENOC aims to expand its eLink mobile fuel station network across more locations within the UAE. Interested developers, communities’ management companies, keen on being part of this growth journey can contact 800 ENOCLINK.

Founded in 2019, ENOC Link is a fully owned subsidiary of ENOC Group which was created as part of ‘NEXT’, the Group’s digital accelerator program. It enables refuelling and offers an end-to-end digital fuelling experience for consumers and fleet owners.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

