Dubai, UAE: In line with its expansion plans, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today announced the opening of a new service station in Al Jurf in Ajman. The new addition brings the total number of service stations operating in the Emirate of Ajman to 5.

The Group currently has 184 service stations, 6 compact stations, and 15 eLink stations in the UAE.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “At ENOC Group, we are committed to meeting customers’ growing retail and energy demand around the UAE. The new service station will provide motorists with an uninterrupted supply of fuel as well as convenient access to automotive and retail services. We will continue to invest in the country’s retail infrastructure whilst contributing to the UAE’s growth and development.”

Catering to motorists on E11 driving toward University Street, the opening of the new service station underlines the Group’s commitment to providing easy access to fuel at the most convenient locations coupled with comprehensive retail offerings.

The newest service station is 2,233.54 sq. m. in size with six dispensers and a fuel system that has been specially designed to reduce refuelling time, offering Special 95, Super 98, and Diesel. In line with ENOC’s commitment to advancing sustainability across its operations, the new service station is equipped with fully automated fuel systems with auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection systems.

The new service station also features the UAE’s home-grown convenience store ZOOM, offering customers access to a wide range of products on the go. Customers can also use ‘YES’ rewards programme by ENOC Group to earn points and rewards when paying for services and products at ENOC service stations.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com