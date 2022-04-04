Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group recently announced its sponsorship of the Fhood Zabeel’s volleyball team ahead of their participation at the 2022 Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

The tournament is organised by Dubai Sports Council, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and is the biggest event of its kind in terms of participation and prize money.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “At ENOC, we are committed to promoting a healthy community actively engaged in diverse activities including sports. This is our first sponsorship agreement with Fhood Zabeel’s volleyball team and we look forward to building a strong, long-term partnership.”

Saif Matar Al Jabri, Director of the Fahd Zabeel team added “We are forever grateful to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his continued support towards sports and fitness and the Nad Al Sheba sports tournament. The world is emerging through challenging times, and we are thankful to ENOC Group for their generous sponsorship and supporting the sports sector. Like every year, the best talent has been recruited to represent the team and we are confident that the team will put their best foot forward.”

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. ENOC is the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

