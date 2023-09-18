Openings in segments such as Supply Trading and Processing, Retail, Commercial & International Sales, Terminals, Shared Services, and Corporate.

Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, underpinned its commitment to support national Emiratisation efforts during Ru'ya, Careers UAE Redefined taking place between 19 - 21 September 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre. ENOC Group is set to offer diverse job opportunities across midstream, downstream and corporate divisions within the Group. Earlier this year more than 60 Emirati nationals joined ENOC Group and more than 35 are joining soon.

Candidates interested to join the Group will be able to apply for jobs directly at the stand located at Hall 4, pavilion B4-4, or through ENOC Group’s careers page.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As a national company, ENOC Group aligns with the UAE government’s directives for Emiratisation in its national strategy and agenda. During the first 8 months of 2023, the Group hired more than 60 Emirati talent, which is a testament to our ongoing investment in young Emirati talent who strive to be at the forefront of leading and advancing the UAE’s energy sector.”

The Group has already achieved 100 percent Emiratisation at executive management, 81 percent Emiratisation at senior management and 51 percent Emiratisation across the Group. The Group is recruiting young talented Emirati nationals in the energy sector in specialisations including Technical Services, Operations, Maintenance, Engineering, Business Development, Sales, Marketing Operations, Trading, Customer Service, IT, Finance, HSE, Logistics and Procurement.

In addition to academic sponsorships, internships, and training opportunities, ENOC Group has introduced a range of initiatives aimed at fostering the advancement of Emirati nationals. The pioneering Graduate Development Programme (GDP) was also designed to holistically enhance competencies encompassing functional, behavioural, professional, managerial, and leadership skills of UAE nationals.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

