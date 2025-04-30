Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has forged a strategic partnership with TBO.COM, the global B2B travel distribution platform, to provide special offers to members of ENOC’s fuel rewards programme, YES Rewards.

As part of the partnership, programme members can now make their hotel, airline, and holiday bookings on YES Travel & Leisure® directly on the YES Rewards app, while earning or redeeming YES Points. Travel and holiday packages will be curated specially for members of the rewards programme catering to their specific needs and preferences.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “We are always seeking to enhance our loyal customers’ experience by providing them with seamless user-friendly services catering to their unique requirements. Our partnership with TBO.COM will further elevate the hotel, airline and holiday booking experience for our valued customers and reflects our commitment to further serve them with top-class amenities.”

Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of TBO, said, “We are very excited to enter into this agreement with YES Rewards where ENOC’s loyal members can earn and redeem their YES Points seamlessly with the best travel products to their favourite destinations. We are constantly pursuing our vision to simplify travel and deliver more value to our customers, and this is another step in that direction.”

YES Rewards provides ENOC’s loyal customers with instant rewards via their state-of-the-art mobile application. Customers can earn and redeem points instantly on every purchase by downloading the YES Rewards app, which works across all ENOC locations, including ENOC service stations, ZOOM, AutoPro, Tasjeel, and more.

YES Rewards programme enables customers to save money on dining, beauty, health and wellness, and getaways. The 'YES' app is available in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android devices, as well as the Huawei app gallery.

TBO connects travel buyers and suppliers in the B2B travel space with an extensive range of products covering hotels, air, rail and cruise, car rentals, transfers, sightseeing and cargo. TBO today operates with 159,000 travel agents who have access to more than one million suppliers across 100+ countries worldwide.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.