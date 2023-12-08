SSoF is now the only station in the region to provide green hydrogen, hydrocarbon fuels (petrol and diesel) as well as electric charging stations



The Group, in partnership with DEWA and Toyota, reaffirms its commitment to supporting the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050



Dubai, UAE: In line with the commitment to advance Dubai as a global model in sustainability and green transformation, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Chairman of ENOC, inaugurated the Group’s first green hydrogen station located within the Service Station of the Future (SSoF) at Expo City Dubai, in the presence of ENOC Group’s CEO, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi. SSoF is now the only station in the region to provide green hydrogen, hydrocarbon fuels (petrol and diesel) as well as electric charging stations.



The new green hydrogen station, which is a joint venture between ENOC Group and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), will support the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050 and UAE’s hosting of COP28, which is welcoming thousands of global climate champions.



The opening of the green hydrogen station marks a significant step forward in ENOC Group’s cooperation with DEWA to utilise green hydrogen in mobility and contribute to the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative 2030 as well as the development of the UAE’s hydrogen economy. The UAE aims to achieve low-emission hydrogen production of 1.4 million tonnes annually by 2031, which is expected to increase to 15 million tonnes every year by 2050.



HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Chairman of ENOC, said: “We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote Dubai's position as a global model for sustainability and green transformation. We are pleased with the collaboration between DEWA and ENOC Group to provide the green hydrogen, which DEWA produces at its pilot plant at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, to be used as fuel. This plant supports Dubai’s firm commitment to sustainability and UAE’s efforts to combat climate change. It also contributes to accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”



His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “Through our continued partnership with DEWA, we, at ENOC Group, are proud to unveil our first green hydrogen station. Hydrogen is a compelling alternative to traditional energy sources and is significant as Dubai – and the wider UAE – continues to lay the foundation for a green economy. As a leading integrated global energy player, we recognise the critical role we play in the nation’s continued energy transition efforts and remain committed to exploring energy solutions that will build a more sustainable future for generations to come.”



Green hydrogen, produced by the electrolysis of water using renewable electricity such as solar and wind, emits zero carbon dioxide (CO2) during the production process. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and diversifying energy sources, hydrogen increases the driving range of vehicles. Therefore, it is considered to be one of the cleanest forms of energy with zero emission.



The hydrogen refuelling station is at the Service Station of the Future at Expo City Dubai, which is welcoming thousands of global climate champions for COP28.



DEWA currently uses a 1.25 MW PEM electrolyser to produce green hydrogen at a rate of 20 kg per hour using daylight solar power from DEWA’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The station will be utilised to fuel approximately 25 cars (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles / FCEV) at a fuelling speed of approximately 7 minutes. The dispensing facility offered by DEWA and ENOC can be integrated with any digital solution for fleet management.



ENOC Group is also collaborating with Al-Futtaim Motors Toyota, the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of COP28. Al-Futtaim Motors Toyota is providing ENOC Group and DEWA with four hydrogen-powered fuel cell Toyota Mirai vehicles for testing and use during COP28.



“We are pleased to collaborate with Al-Futtaim Motors Toyota to accelerate the country’s green mobility shift. Through these partnerships, we will continue to support the UAE’s ambition to achieving climate neutrality and enhance its position as one of the largest producers of hydrogen by 2031,” His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, concluded.



Similar to traditional fuelling methods, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can be refuelled quickly and efficiently at the hydrogen station. The station will offer reliable dual fuelling options at 350 and 700 bar, which can be scaled to meet growing demand in the future.



Additionally, ENOC Group is also collaborating with local authorities for the implementation of applicable codes and standards for the safe operation of hydrogen systems in line with global benchmarks.



Since it first opened in 2021, SSoF has been recognised by multiple global and local bodies for its innovative design and sustainability features. It was awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification – an internationally recognised building certification system from the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its strong focus on renewable energy, water efficiency, energy savings, and reduction in CO2 emissions. ENOC exceeded the requirements; securing 93 points, making it the first service station in the world to obtain a LEED platinum certification.



ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com