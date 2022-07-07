Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, is distributing Kiswat Al Eid to 100 orphans in the UAE to mark the upcoming Eid Al Adha festivities.

With this initiative, ENOC Group and Emirates Red Crescent are truly making the festivities special for these children, bringing a smile on their faces, and helping them celebrate Eid with all the joy and happiness they deserve.

Corporate Social Responsibility continues to play an increasingly important role within the ENOC Group as it does globally. In line with its vision to be a leading global integrated oil and gas player, CSR is a core value within the entire organisation. The Group’s business units are committed towards forging long-standing collaborations and CSR partnerships that focus on three primary components to achieve social, environmental and economic wellbeing. Over the years, ENOC Group has spearheaded various CSR initiatives and projects that bring value to the community.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

