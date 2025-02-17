Dubai, UAE: Following on from its momentous showcase in 2024, with the addition of new offerings and global recognition for their innovative and sustainable energy solutions, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced the opening of three new service stations in Dubai.

In line with ENOC's commitment to strengthening its retail network and meeting Dubai’s expanding energy needs, all three new stations are strategically situated around the emirate to provide maximum benefit and convenience to commuters and residents.

The launch is part of the Group's long-term growth plan, which aims to provide world-class sustainable and integrated energy solutions while enhancing the Group's position as an innovative and forward-thinking energy solutions provider, focusing on cooperation, digital technology adoption, and operational efficiency.

The new addition brings the total number of service stations operating in the Emirate of Dubai to 141 service stations, and 206 stations across the UAE.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: “Dubai’s thriving economy calls for an agile service sector to meet the ever-expanding needs of its growing population and strengthen UAE’s retail fuel infrastructure. ENOC’s commitment to help fulfil the UAE’s ambitious energy needs, while expanding its retail presence across the nation, has led us to strategically plan our expansion. The new service stations will enable us to offer our innovative fuelling solutions ensuring commuters and residents can enjoy a seamless experience across our multiple touchpoints.”

The 5574.16 sqm service station located in Mushrif, alongside Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street serves daily commuters and traffic approaching from Al Khawaneej and Al Mizhar heading towards Warsan, Al Warqa, Mirdif and other areas of Dubai on Tripoli Street. Equipped with solar panels and EV charging stations, the station will disperse Super 98, Special 95, E Plus 91 and Diesel.

Located near Uptown in Mirdif, alongside Algeria Street-Mirdif, the second service station will serve daily commuters and traffic approaching through Algeria Street from the districts of Al Warqa, Mirdif and daily commuters from Tripoli Street heading towards Mizhar, Khawaneej, Muhaisnah etc. Spanning 5574 sqm, the station, equipped with EV charging stations, has been strategically planned to be accessible to the dense population of the high-end residential and commercial hub.

The new station is equipped with six dispensers and five fuel tanks, allowing for fuelling on both sides. It offers Super 98, Special 95, E Plus 91, and Diesel, and supports auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection. The station also features a 210 sqm ZOOM convenience store.

Located on Al Khamila Street towards Barsha Heights, the third station will serve the traffic heading from Dubai through Al Khamila towards JLT, Meadows, Emirates Hills, The Greens and the motorists coming from other residential communities towards Barsha Heights through Al Khamila Street. Spanning 6423,87 sqm, and equipped with EV charging stations, it will also have a ZOOM store offering a convenient experience for commuters.

In 2024 ENOC also unveiled its world-first innovative ENOC Link solar-powered biodiesel truck at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2024, demonstrating the Group’s commitment to supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE's ambitious energy transformation goals. Since 2020, ENOC Group has delivered and sold 10 million litres of biodiesel in various grades (B100, B20, B5), demonstrating its profound understanding and commitment to alternative fuels.

Customers of ENOC service stations can avail the ‘YES’ Rewards programme to accumulate points and earn rewards when making payments for services and products.

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate's success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group's general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services.

