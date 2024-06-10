Nine-month LeaderSHIFT and LevelUP programmes will enhance the Group’s collective skills and competencies and drive the industry forward

Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has announced the launch of the latest edition of the ENOC Leadership Development Programme, reinforcing its commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and building the capabilities of a new generation of national leaders in the UAE’s energy sector. This move, which is aligned with the UAE Government’s directives for Emiratisation in its national strategy and agenda, is part of the Group’s ongoing Emiratisation efforts. ENOC has already achieved 100 percent Emiratisation at executive management, 81 percent at senior management and 52 percent across the Group.

The newly launched LeaderSHIFT and LevelUP initiatives, under ENOC Leadership Development Programme, aims at nurturing the leadership skills of 44 Emirati employees and aim to drive continuous improvement and innovation in the region’s dynamic energy landscape. The Group conducted a careful evaluation process to select 22 participants for each of the two programmes, which included a committee representing various business units and departments at the Group level.

Led by Emeritus, a leading digital learning provider, the LeaderSHIFT and LevelUP spanning nine months, will also enhance the Group’s collective skills and competencies across its diverse business units. The employees under each programme will undertake strategic projects, participate in educational trips, and engage in group activities while accessing the latest thinking from world-renowned industry experts and thought leaders.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Leadership development is an integral aspect of the strategic vision of ENOC to drive the industry forward and position our organisation for long-term success. Investing in Emirati talent and cultivating the next generation of leaders is a key pillar of our growth strategy. Currently, we have achieved 52 percent Emiratisation across the Group, underlining our continued commitment to supporting the UAE’s directives for Emiratisation in its national strategy and agenda. By equipping our employees with the mindset and expertise to maximise their potential and make informed decisions, we aim to enhance our ability to innovate, adapt, and elevate the Group as a frontrunner in delivering sustainable and integrated energy solutions.”

The “ENOC Leadership Development Programme” aims to enhance sustainable value in the energy sector in line with the strategic objectives of Dubai in particular, and the broader UAE.

Last year, the Group initiated the Leadership Programme in collaboration with Ashridge Hut Business School, benefiting 26 Emirati professionals over nine months. This programme provided a valuable opportunity to develop leadership skills, explore new methods of collaboration and communication, and enhance resilience and adaptability to various practices. Additionally, the programme empowered participants to make decisions and effectively face challenges and difficult situations. The programme also included an international educational trip to acquire global best practices in leadership, enriching the participants' experiences and increasing their leadership expertise.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.