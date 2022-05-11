Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Link, an ENOC Group innovative digital venture company, today announced the launch of its newest eLink station. Located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza). The new eLink station is located near Gate 4 and will enable motorists from over 8,700 companies in the business community easy access and convenient fuelling services daily from 6 AM to 6 PM.

ENOC’s eLink station is equipped with a 11,500 litre tank can handle two grades of products and can fuel up to four vehicles simultaneously, thereby cutting down on waiting time. The station is designed to cater to individual customers inside the free zone. The truck is also equipped with innovative digital meters and multi payment options giving customers an outstanding reliable fuelling experience.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are excited to launch our eLink station for our customers in Jafza. Our new innovative eLink station has been designed to offer easy and convenient access to serve motorists operating in the flagship free zone and those in its vicinity. We will continue to work towards introducing innovative digital solutions to meet customer expectations and to further strengthen UAE’s infrastructure as we plan together the next 50 years.”

Designed as a futuristic truck, the eLink station does not require assembly and can easily be deployed and relocated to different locations if needed, without any downtime. The eLink station includes vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while loading from storage tanks. The latest eLink station offers a reliable supply of Special 95 and diesel fuels at the same price as retail fuel stations.

Over the course of 2021, ENOC opened four eLink stations in Dubai's Town Square Centre and The Palm Jumeirah as well as in Al Reef and Hydra Village in Abu Dhabi.

ENOC Link complies with the highest international safety standards including NFPA, ADR and UL. To minimise health and safety risks, all delivery staff are fully trained to follow strict safety and fuelling protocols.

ENOC Link, an ENOC Group Company was founded in 2019 as an innovative digital venture that enables refuelling to consumers and fleet owners. ENOC Link is a fully owned subsidiary of ENOC Group, created as part of “NEXT”, the groups digital accelerator program. It offers end-to-end digital fueling experience through offering customers a 360 digital fuel delivery experience.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. ENOC is the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

Follow us on:Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

For further information, please contact:

Sabrin Al-Aloul | Srishti Soni

ASDA’A BCW | Arab Youth Survey

sabrin.alaloul@bcw-global.com | Srishti.soni@bcw-global.com

For Jafza media queries, please contact:

Noel David Francis

Executive - PR & Media

Communications

DP World UAE

Noel.Francis@dpworld.com

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 8,700 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for 23.9% of total FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the United Arab Emirates. In 2020, Jafza generated trade worth $104.2 billion.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎The Port and Free Zone contributed 33.4% of Dubai’s GDP in 2017.

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 30 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.