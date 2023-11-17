Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, and PT PERTAMINA PATRA NIAGA, a Sub Holding Commercial & Trading of PT Pertamina (Persero), a state-owned enterprise wholly owned by the Government of The Republic of Indonesia, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and assess the potential for business cooperation at various international airports. The cooperation is in line with the Group’s strategy to expand across international markets and to support the Dubai Economic Agenda of doubling the size of the Emirate’s economy over the next decade.

The MoU was signed at the Dubai Airshow, that took place from November 13th-17th, by Burhan Al Hashemi, Managing Director, ENOC Commercial and International Sales, and Riva Siahaan, President Director & CEO, PT PERTAMINA PATRA NIAGA; in the presence of Farid Al Bastaki, Director ENOC Aviation from ENOC Group; Yosep Iswadi, Vice President, Aviation Fuel Business from PT PERTAMINA PATRA NIAGA; Sora Lokita, Assistant Deputy (Director) Delimitation of Maritime Zones and Border Areas from Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs Republic of Indonesia; and representatives from both businesses.

Both parties have identified various areas for potential co-operation including joint investment, operations, supply, storage and distribution of aviation products at international airports.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are extremely pleased to collaborate with PT PERTAMINA PATRA NIAGA, a second partnership in a row, underpinning our strengths in the aviation services industry and our mission to develop economic partnerships globally. Through this MoU, we will expand our global presence and extend our commitment to positioning the UAE as a key player in the aviation sector.”

Meanwhile, Riva Siahaan, President Director & CEO, PT PERTAMINA PATRA NIAGA, added: “Both Pertamina Patra Niaga and ENOC have the same goal, to advance in the global aviation industry and innovate to reduce carbon emission. This collaboration also shows our commitment to keep providing the best service for our customers and ensuring safety and product quality that comply with international standards. In line with our vision, to be a world-class aviation fuel provider and marketer, with a global network.”

The MoU additionally enables ENOC Group to collaborate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Low Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF) for supply and distribution.

The MoU follows a recent Technical Service Agreement with PT PERTAMINA PATRA NIAGA, where ENOC Aviation will provide aviation technical services to PT PERTAMINA PATRA NIAGA initially for three years including, the inspection of four Indonesian airport facilities, staff training, provision of ENOC manuals for quality control and aviation operations with technical guidance and recommendations for improvement of standards and best practices.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information:

Srishti Soni | Taief Saleh

ASDA’A BCW

Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com | taief.saleh@bcw-global.com